Maps of stereotypes have been an internet trope for as long as we can remember.You've seen London, various topics, and pretty much the whole world.In 2015, Foreign Policy ran a story on Chinese stereotypes using the search engine Baidu's auto-complete function.It showed that the overriding presumptions about Britain, at least according to the search engine, were that we are bald, we have a preoccupation about the weather and we don't like talking about the Opium War.Nick Kapur, a professor of Japanese and East Asian history at Rutgers University, in New Jersey, decided to replicate the methodology to see what the...

EUROPE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO