Earlier this season, Jake DeBrusk requested a trade from the Boston Bruins. This was made public immediately after head coach Bruce Cassidy made him a healthy scratch against the Vancouver Canucks in November. The team has naturally been listening to offers for the 2015 first-round pick but has yet to find an acceptable one. They want a player of at least equal value in return as they aim to make a push for the Stanley Cup this spring. Yet, with how well he is playing lately, the Bruins may have to think twice about moving him.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO