Basketball seasons end for White Pigeon, Sturgis and Constantine

A bucket from Kassandra Kohsmann as time expired gave Union City a 36-34 win over White Pigeon on Monday night. It came in the district semifinals, where Union City was hosting. The win for the Chargers puts them in the district semifinals on Wednesday against Reading.

Union City led 12-7 after one quarter of play, getting buckets from four separate players. The Chargers only hit one bucket in the second quarter, but connected on six free throw attempts.

Union City led White Pigeon at halftime, 21-15.

In the third, White Pigeon got a triple each from Hayley Strawser and Jamielynne Delarye. Rainie Atherton connected on four free throws and the Chiefs out-scored the Chargers 10-4. This made the game tied at 25-25 entering the final eight minutes of play.

In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs put on an offensive press late, overcoming a deficit and tying the contest late.

The Chiefs were led by Delarye with 10 points, Strawser connected for seven. Shelby McDaniel hit a pair of triples for six points, Atherton finished with five points, Dani Steele scored four points and Alex Hooker connected for two points.

White Pigeon hit for 10-of-18 free throws in the game.

With the loss, the Chiefs end the season at 3-18. Union City, now 4-17, advances to take on 10-10 Reading on Wednesday in the 7 p.m. game.

SHS ends season

The Sturgis girls had their season ended on Monday night.

The Lady Trojans traveled to take on Stevensville-Lakeshore at the St. Joseph district and lost 53-44.

“Tough game tonight, very proud of the girls,” Sturgis coach Jeremy Bucklin said. “We fought for 32 minutes but in the end some costly turnovers and missed free throws cost us the game. Give Lakeshore credit they hit big shots tonight.”

Sturgis was led by seniors Korin Whitcomb and Juliette Schroeder.

Whitcomb scored a team-high 16 points with four rebounds, four blocks and three steals while Schroeder registered 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Madison Ater, fellow senior, finished with seven points, four steals and three rebounds. Rylee Carver scored three points, Riley Eicher and Yuri Villafuerte both had two points.

With the defeat, Sturgis ends the season at 9-11.

Lakeshore advances to the semifinals on Wednesday to take on Portage Central. The Lancers are now 11-8 on the season, the Mustangs are 13-7. In the other side of the bracket, Mattawan (11-8) — which beat Portage Northern 62-49 on Monday — will play host St. Joseph, which is the top seed in the district and 14-4 on the season.

Niles beats Constantine

The Constantine girls had their season ended in the Division 2 districts on Monday.

Niles beat Constantine, 47-30.

“Proud of these girls this year,” Constantine coach Jeff Balcom said. “It’s not how we wanted it to end, but these young ladies never gave up and always fought to the end. They are fun to be around.”

Constantine led the game after the opening eight minutes, 5-4. A 14-4 edge for the Vikings in the second quarter gave Niles an 18-9 edge at halftime. Niles out-scored Constantine 16-9 in the third and 13-12 in the fourth to pick up the win.

Charlee Balcom led Constantine with 10 points. Megan McNamara added seven points while Natalie Whitaker tossed in four. Olivia Herlein chipped in with three points. Madellyn Cullifer, Morgan Knepple and Bella Cullifer each scored two points for the Falcons.

With the defeat, Constantine falls to 8-13 on the season. Niles, at 9-12, advances to play second-seeded Vicksburg, which is 13-7.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Basketball seasons end for White Pigeon, Sturgis and Constantine