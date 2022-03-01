ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Basketball seasons end for White Pigeon, Sturgis and Constantine

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xxjx_0eS1mBw000

A bucket from Kassandra Kohsmann as time expired gave Union City a 36-34 win over White Pigeon on Monday night. It came in the district semifinals, where Union City was hosting. The win for the Chargers puts them in the district semifinals on Wednesday against Reading.

Union City led 12-7 after one quarter of play, getting buckets from four separate players. The Chargers only hit one bucket in the second quarter, but connected on six free throw attempts.

Union City led White Pigeon at halftime, 21-15.

In the third, White Pigeon got a triple each from Hayley Strawser and Jamielynne Delarye. Rainie Atherton connected on four free throws and the Chiefs out-scored the Chargers 10-4. This made the game tied at 25-25 entering the final eight minutes of play.

In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs put on an offensive press late, overcoming a deficit and tying the contest late.

The Chiefs were led by Delarye with 10 points, Strawser connected for seven. Shelby McDaniel hit a pair of triples for six points, Atherton finished with five points, Dani Steele scored four points and Alex Hooker connected for two points.

White Pigeon hit for 10-of-18 free throws in the game.

With the loss, the Chiefs end the season at 3-18. Union City, now 4-17, advances to take on 10-10 Reading on Wednesday in the 7 p.m. game.

SHS ends season

The Sturgis girls had their season ended on Monday night.

The Lady Trojans traveled to take on Stevensville-Lakeshore at the St. Joseph district and lost 53-44.

“Tough game tonight, very proud of the girls,” Sturgis coach Jeremy Bucklin said. “We fought for 32 minutes but in the end some costly turnovers and missed free throws cost us the game. Give Lakeshore credit they hit big shots tonight.”

Sturgis was led by seniors Korin Whitcomb and Juliette Schroeder.

Whitcomb scored a team-high 16 points with four rebounds, four blocks and three steals while Schroeder registered 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Madison Ater, fellow senior, finished with seven points, four steals and three rebounds. Rylee Carver scored three points, Riley Eicher and Yuri Villafuerte both had two points.

With the defeat, Sturgis ends the season at 9-11.

Lakeshore advances to the semifinals on Wednesday to take on Portage Central. The Lancers are now 11-8 on the season, the Mustangs are 13-7. In the other side of the bracket, Mattawan (11-8) — which beat Portage Northern 62-49 on Monday — will play host St. Joseph, which is the top seed in the district and 14-4 on the season.

Niles beats Constantine

The Constantine girls had their season ended in the Division 2 districts on Monday.

Niles beat Constantine, 47-30.

“Proud of these girls this year,” Constantine coach Jeff Balcom said. “It’s not how we wanted it to end, but these young ladies never gave up and always fought to the end. They are fun to be around.”

Constantine led the game after the opening eight minutes, 5-4. A 14-4 edge for the Vikings in the second quarter gave Niles an 18-9 edge at halftime. Niles out-scored Constantine 16-9 in the third and 13-12 in the fourth to pick up the win.

Charlee Balcom led Constantine with 10 points. Megan McNamara added seven points while Natalie Whitaker tossed in four. Olivia Herlein chipped in with three points. Madellyn Cullifer, Morgan Knepple and Bella Cullifer each scored two points for the Falcons.

With the defeat, Constantine falls to 8-13 on the season. Niles, at 9-12, advances to play second-seeded Vicksburg, which is 13-7.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Basketball seasons end for White Pigeon, Sturgis and Constantine

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two dead as tornado moves through central Iowa, officials say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said at least two people died when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines, according to NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines. Officials didn’t identify those killed or release details about what had happened.
DES MOINES, IA
CNN

Pence condemns Republican Putin 'apologists' in speech to RNC donors

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned Republican "apologists" who have used positive language to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his invasion of Ukraine, according to a source who was in the room as Pence spoke to top GOP donors. "There is no room in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
White Pigeon, MI
Sports
City
Sturgis, MI
City
Vicksburg, MI
City
White Pigeon, MI
Constantine, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Sturgis, MI
Sports
Sturgis, MI
Basketball
City
Constantine, MI
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Reuters

Bennett says Israel will try to mediate on Ukraine even if prospects poor

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israel will continue trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine even if success seems unlikely, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday after returning from surprise talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary, citing the government's good relations...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasons End#Chargers#Union City#Chiefs#The Chiefs End The Season#Shs
CNN

Trump has been on Putin's side in Ukraine's long struggle against Russian aggression

(CNN) — Americans rarely pay much attention to international events. Busy lives leave little time for distant events with unfamiliar protagonists. Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has become a rare exception, its butchery in plain view via saturation coverage for anyone with a video screen. But Americans may not yet have absorbed this disturbing reality: The American president who left office just 14 months ago sided with the butcher.
POTUS
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

675
Followers
492
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy