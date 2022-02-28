ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild tremors rattle western Ventura County

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 1 day ago

Residents of western Ventura County who thought they felt something go bump in the night Monday soon had two more shots at confirming their suspicions.

A mild 2.8 magnitude quake indeed occurred, at 9:01 p.m., centered about 3 miles southwest of Ojai, according to the Southern California Earthquake Data Center.

The U.S. Geological Survey has a standing invitation to the public to report whether they feel the earth move under their feet. In this incident, only 18 people responded to the "Did you feel it?" survey .

Then, just 6 minutes later, the earth came knocking again, a tad more aggressive at magnitude 2.9 and, again, just west of Ojai north of Baldwin Road. This time, 61 people from the Ojai Valley to Ventura and Oxnard. reported a rumble, according to the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map.

Then, once again, the earth shrugged at roughly the same spot with a meek magnitude 2.6. That compelled all of one resident to report the 10:34 p.m. event.

The triplet of closely timed tremors follows Saturday evening's 4.0 magnitude quake centered about 6 miles northwest of Santa Paula, which scored 1,600 community responses, and a 3.9 magnitude quake in the same area on Feb. 10.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Mild tremors rattle western Ventura County

