Biological Animation of Cellular Structures

Age estimation based on DNA methylation levels suggests that hibernation arrests biological ageing in wild yellow-bellied marmots. To investigate biological ageing, Pinho et al.4 used blood samples collected from a long-term study of wild marmots at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory, where they have been studied for over half a century5. They then took advantage of a major recent advance in the study of biological ageing: the ability to estimate age from DNA methylation levels at key sites in the genome. First developed in 2013 to study ageing in humans6, age estimation on the basis of DNA methylation has now been extended to study the genetic and environmental determinants of ageing in many mammals, including in wild populations7,8. Here, Pinho et al.4 show that it is accurate to within five months in wild marmots. More intriguingly, though, a model that allowed for seasonal variation fit the data better than a simple linear model. This model reveals a cyclical pattern in which epigenetic ageing appears to speed up in the thick of the active season (mid-summer) and stall during late autumn, winter and early spring (Fig. 1). Among a subset of individuals for whom repeated samples were available, the rate of epigenetic ageing per day in the summer also exceeded the rate calculated during hibernation.

