Half-court buzzer beater and a pair of triple overtime games part of wild district hoops night

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's one of the most exciting nights of high school basketball in recent memory. Monday's PIAA District III semifinals feature two triple overtime games, one double overtime contest and another one decided when a half-court shot banks off the glass and in to beat the buzzer and spark a wild...

The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

District 3 6A girls basketball: Will undefeated Cedar Cliff make it three straight vs. Central Dauphin?

THE RAMS (18-4) Despite those 18 victories, the Rams have endured their share of frustration this season. The Colts are responsible for two such occasions, a 32-28 victory over CD to close the regular season on Feb. 10 and 37-34 finish just five days later in the Mid-Penn Conference tournament. Both times, the Colts were more attentive with each fourth quarter possession and typically first to any loose balls or deep rebounds. The Rams didn’t collect a single bucket in transition and center Caroline Shiery drew as many as three collapsing defenders inside the paint. Only versatile forward Amelia Green reached double figures. Later, it was more clutch shooting by the Colts that sacked the Rams for the second time. While Shiery’s physical play is paramount to CD’s success, the Rams have been wildly inconsistent in attacking the rim or knocking down shots from the perimeter. The silver lining has been defense. The Rams, despite connecting on just 1-for-17 3-point attempts Thursday, limited a very sound Central York team to 31 total points.
DAUPHIN, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone & Penn Cambria win titles Tuesday, the latest on the District 6 tournaments

The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com. District 5 UpdateDistrict 9 Update *Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted BOYS BASKETBALL— […]
TYRONE, PA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for March 1, 2022

The elite boys basketball teams around the state enjoyed the love as they continue to win through the district playoffs. Only two teams were bounced from the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings. Both of those teams are from the WPIAL as Ellwood City was replaced by Columbia in...
WTAJ

First district 6 titles are handed out as the tournaments rolled on Monday

The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com. District 5 UpdateDistrict 9 Update *Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted BOYS BASKETBALL— […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Reading Eagle

Wilson loses to Hempfield, fails to lock up berth in state boys basketball tournament

Wilson failed to lock up a berth in the PIAA Tournament with a 56-47 loss to Hempfield in a District 3 Class 6A boys basketball consolation semifinal Tuesday at Landisville. The ninth-seeded Bulldogs (15-10) will have one more chance to earn a spot in states when they travel to second-seeded Cumberland Valley, a 66-46 loser to Chambersburg in another consolation game, for the seventh-place game Friday at 7 p.m.
WILSON, PA
The Morning Call

District 11 boys basketball 6A and 3A semifinals: Players to watch, what to expect and predictions on who will win

With Allen having been eliminated, there will be a new champion in District 11 6A boys basketball. For two of the teams involved, Parkland and Pocono Mountain West, the title drought is not that long. The Trojans claimed their last gold in 2016 and the Panthers in 2017. But for the other two, it has been more than a minute. Nazareth hasn’t won a district title since 1982 and for Northampton, ...
ALLENTOWN, PA

