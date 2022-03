SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council gave the go-ahead Monday (Feb. 28) for a drive-thru Chipotle restaurant in the southern end of the Van Aken District. The free-standing “Chipotlane” building, also featuring indoor and patio dining, will be going in along Warrensville Center Road just south of Chagrin Boulevard and with a driveway connection to Wendy’s, the city’s only other drive-thru restaurant.

