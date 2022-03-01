Tory Burch Teams With 1stDibs to Celebrate Women’s History Month

Click here to read the full article.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Tory Burch has teamed up with online design marketplace 1stDibs to curate a hand-picked selection of shoppable works by female makers and artists. Through the partnership, 1stDibs will be supporting the Tory Burch Foundation, which she launched in 2009 to advance women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship in the U.S. by providing access to capital, education and digital resources.

“I was thrilled to curate a collection of works created by women for 1stDibs. There are so many special pieces by artists and designers I admire, from Lucie Rie to Line Vautrin, Clementine Hunter and Elsa Schiaparelli. These women inspire me any time of year, but Women’s History Month is a wonderful opportunity to amplify their contributions,” Burch told WWD of the curated assortment, which launches Tuesday.

“My taste is eclectic, and I think that’s reflected in my selections; I was as drawn to paintings and sculptures as I was to vintage toys, porcelain, and jewelry,” she added of the selection, which highlights a mix of traditional, modern and vintage works across furniture and home decor, art, jewelry and watches, and ready-to-wear fashions.

In addition, the company is bringing back the Tory Burch Foundation Embrace Ambition Summit , set as an in-person and virtual event to be held on June 14th in New York City. Applications to attend the third Tory Burch Foundation Embrace Ambition Summit are free and available through EmbraceAmbition.org starting today and closing on March 31; free virtual tickets for the livestream are also available through the website.