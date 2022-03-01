ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Bahrain approves Valneva's COVID vaccine for emergency use

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZRA0_0eS1j1RS00
The logo of French-Austrian biotech firm Valneva is seen outside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

March 1 (Reuters) - Bahrain has granted emergency use authorisation to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by France's Valneva (VLS.PA), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Valneva expects to deliver the first shipments of its VLA2001 vaccine to the kingdom at the end of March, after it signed an advance purchase deal for one million doses in December last year.

"As the only dual-adjuvanted, inactivated COVID-19 vaccine approved in Bahrain, VLA2001 will provide a differentiated vaccine option to the Bahraini population and medical community," said CEO Thomas Lingelbach.

Late last month, the company had said it expected to start shipments of its vaccine in Europe soon after it is recommended for conditional approval at the end of March, as it received a list of questions in an initial regulatory assessment. read more

Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Novavax vaccine approved for use in Canada

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax, awaiting FDA approval for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., has added Canada to the list of countries that have already approved it. Novavax will make the vaccine distributed there in Canada as well. The approval comes from Health Canada for use in individuals 18...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
The Independent

Red alerts put on travel to Mexico from the US

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put Mexico on its highest travel advisory list.The American nation is now classified as a “Level 4” destination, meaning “very high risk” from Covid infections. If people do have to travel they should be “up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines”, according to CDC advice.Mexico is one of dozens of other destinations that are now a very high travel risk due to coronavirus. The travel advice map is predominantly red, with more than 120 countries with “high risk”  warnings. Red countries include those with more than 500 Covid cases per 100,000 people over...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Covid#Vla2001#Bahraini
Reuters

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Hong Kong foreign domestic workers 'abandoned' in virus crisis

Hong Kong's foreign domestic workers are being "abandoned" in the current coronavirus wave sweeping the city, with some forced to sleep rough or being denied treatment after testing positive, charities warned Friday. Some workers had been sacked by employers after testing positive, forcing them to sleep outdoors. 
WORLD
NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Canada approves world's first PLANT-based COVID-19 vaccine for adults aged under 65: 'Covifenz' shot uses plant material that resembles virus particles to create immunity

Canadian health officials have given approval to a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine, the first of its type. Covifenz, developed as a joint-venture between Canada's Medicago and the UK's GlaxoSmithKline, uses plant material to mimic the virus's spike protein once injected into a person's body. The shot received approval from Canadian regulators...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

339K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy