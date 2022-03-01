ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books We Love: Recommendations About The Lives Of Women

By Linda Holmes
NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest edition of NPR's Books We Love project rounded up hundreds of books to...

www.npr.org

Smoky Mountain News

Sponsored: Leah’s List of Book Recommendations

One of my “Pandemic Positives” has been reading more non-fiction books. Pre-Pandemic I’d describe my reading habits as “escapism”; I’d look for fiction, biographies and mysteries to distract me from a busy schedule of travel, speaking and writing. Since the start of the Pandemic...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KING-5

Book examines how the pandemic changed the way we love

From the pandemic and economic turbulence to deep political division and now war, it's been a tough couple of years for all of us. It has possibly been even harder on our relationships. Throughout the last couple of years, there have been more reports of divorces and breakups, weaker libidos,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
Jessica Reedy
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Banning books definitely doesn’t count as cancel culture and I don’t know why you’d say it does

I once met a woman at a yard sale who told me she was on the hunt for Sarah Palin’s book “Going Rogue.” Her goal was to buy any volume she could find. Not to collect the book as a keepsake, per se, but to take them out of circulation. At last count she owned over 100 copies. As you might have gathered, she was not a fan of the author and failed vice presidential candidate, who once claimed she could see Russia from her Alaska home.Alongside the ubiquitous John Grisham, Sue Grafton and Nora Roberts novels, dusty copies of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

How Black activists used lynching souvenirs to expose American violence

Photos showing the lynchings of African Americans in the 19th and early 20th century are some of the most troubling records of the racist history of the United States. But these black-and-white photographs are what filmmaker Christine Turner chose to focus on for her new documentary, Lynching Postcards: 'Token Of A Great Day'.
VISUAL ART
Entertainment
ABC News

This author is fighting for Black moms to be remembered in history

Black mothers are often the foundations of families and communities, yet they are also forgotten by history. Author Anna Malaika Tubbs has made it her mission to ensure the contributions of Black mothers are not erased or left behind. Tubbs is the author of the bestselling book "The Three Mothers,"...
ENTERTAINMENT
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessComings & Goings

Chance has finally agreed to seek help for his PTSD and The Young and the Restless has cast soap opera alum Jeremiah Jahi to step into the role of Dr. Huffman. Viewers can expect to first see the actor on Thursday, March 3, when Chance arrives for his initial session.
CELEBRITIES
GATOR 99.5

7 Facts About Black Women Who Changed The World

During this time of year, it's important to try and learn new information about the African Americans that made the history we celebrate. Each year I try and find the stories of people I never heard of and sure their stories. In doing so, I learned I got a lot more to learn about Black History. I also learned there are hundreds and hundreds of unsung heroes that helped to shape and change the world we live in. Today, we celebrate 7 Black heroines that made American history.
SOCIETY
SFGate

Book World: In 'True Story,' reality TV tells us a lot about society. Maybe more than we want.

- - - Stop us if this scene sounds familiar: You're at a gathering and you bring up a reality show you enjoy - "Real Housewives," perhaps, or "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" or "90 Day Fiancé." All of a sudden, a smug onlooker cuts in. "You actually watch that garbage?" they might say, rolling their eyes, before going on to tell you about their superior taste in pop culture - or maybe boast that they don't even watch television, and really prefer to read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

A PhD student has discovered the best first word to guess in Wordle using a program he wrote

Wordle is the word-guessing game that’s taking over the world. The game first appeared in October 2021, and by January 2022, it reached 300,000 players. It has become so popular that the New York Times just purchased Wordle from its creator, Josh Wardle, for a price in the “low seven figures.”The aim of Wordle is to guess a mystery five-letter word, known as the “wordle” in six tries. After each guess, the colour of the tiles will change to reflect how close your guess was to the word. ââSome players have discovered how to play more than one game per...
TECHNOLOGY
Grazia

We Need To Talk About The Damaging Way Weight Is Addressed In Love Is Blind

'But - um, will I have trouble picking you up?' he questions. Yes, you read that correctly. That is an actual question asked by one of the men from Love Is Blind. Love is Blind is a dating show, where looks play no parts. The contestants get to know each other from separate pods, through a series of dates and intimate conversations. By the end of the pod speed dating, they get engaged to their best match, without ever seeing them. At the end of the process they should say 'I do' at the altar.
WEIGHT LOSS
Elite Daily

We Need To Talk About Deepti And Shake's Love Is Blind Wedding

Sometimes the love stories on Love Is Blind work out. Sometimes, you end up with stories like Deepti and Shake’s. Their relationship was lacking romance throughout the season, yet there was still a chance they’d say “I do” during the finale. Ultimately, their wedding had a surprise ending, one that seemed to be right for both of them.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

