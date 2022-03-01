Word from The Hill: Assistance for Ukraine and Peter Dutton’s fundraising

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

This week Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn discuss Australia’s response to the war in Ukraine which now includes more than $100 million for lethal and non-lethal assistance and humanitarian aid.

They also canvass Peter Dutton’s recent controversial GoFundMe campaign for flood victims.