ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Texas basketball can’t get enough shots to fall in Erwin Center finale against Baylor

By Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 1 day ago

As time passes, Texas fans may choose to forget that No. 3 Baylor won the final men’s basketball game at the Erwin Center.

They’ll look back at the souvenir poster and think about the noise that the sold-out crowd of 16,540 generated in the second half. They’ll think about how wild it was with AC/DC blaring on the speakers and a trained Chihuahua running around center court.

Some will remember how they came so close to catching a free T-shirt fired by the air cannon. Or how they laughed and danced on the giant video board.

It was just one game — a 68-61 Texas loss for those keeping records. Cue the sad trombone. Also, let the record reflect it was Baylor’s 12th series win in the last 13 games.

“I feel kind of good,” Baylor guard James Akinjo said. “Just being honest.”

Moody Center: Courtside season tickets at Moody Center will cost Texas basketball fans $8,500 apiece

Fancy footwear: San Antonio shoe designer Jake Danklefs crafts custom-made Nikes for Texas basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgLlp_0eS1iri000

There’s no shame in admitting the truth: the defending national champion Bears (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) are better than the 21st-ranked Longhorns (21-9, 10-7). But it’s also important to remember that both teams will cause somebody a lot of problems when the NCAA Tournament begins in a few weeks.

“We wanted to win this game tonight for so many obvious reasons, but it was personal to us because of the Erwin Center and the fans,” Texas coach Chris Beard said. “We’ve got to make sure we don’t wake up tomorrow with the loser’s limp.

“You know, we’ve got to wake up. Let’s go, man. Let’s chest up,” Beard said in upbeat fashion. “Let’s just understand how lucky we are, and then get back to work.”

What Monday night showed, along with the last four games, is that the Longhorns can indeed play with anybody. But, it’s still a make-or-miss game, one that’s joyful on any given night and hellish the next.

That’s how it goes when the home team makes only four of 23 shots from 3-point range while the visitors make nine of 22. Marcus Carr hit three of UT’s long-range shots while Andrew Jones (0-for-7) and Jase Febres (1-for-6) struggled all night long from that range. “That’s not going to get it done in March,” Beard said.

In simplistic terms, the Bears made their shots. The Horns didn’t.

Senior night: Texas basketball closing down Erwin Center, but which Longhorns will play in Moody?

Getting tough: Two weeks after soft showing, Texas basketball ‘getting a lot more tough’ under Beard

Akinjo darn near had a triple-double for Baylor. He finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes. Adam Flagler pumped in 19 points, Kendall Brown had 13 and Flo Thamba added 12 more.

The Horns had solid ball handling (nine turnovers), didn’t get to the free-throw line as much as they should but did (9-for-15) and held their own on the glass (minus-3).

“It’s not the fact that we’re not as good as these teams. It’s just little details,” Texas senior Timmy Allen said. “With this team going into March, the coaches that are around us, I believe we’re right there. We’ve got a shot at the top. These teams are great, but we’re great, too.

“The team that I’ve seen coming in here June to now is night and day,” Allen added, “and I think it shows on the court.”

March is all about exploiting every opportunity and capitalizing on your opponent’s mistakes.

Monday’s game boiled down to a second-half sequence when the game was tied 54-54 with 6:21 remaining.

Akinjo missed a 3-pointer, and the Horns took off in transition. Courtney Ramey got his feet set for an open three but missed. Baylor went the other way and Flagler stepped through defenders for a bucket.

On Texas’ next possession, Ramey made a terrific spin move in the lane. A fantastic move, really. But his short jumper in the paint came up short. Six seconds later, Flagler buried a 3-pointer.

After Texas called a 30-second timeout, Allen saw his layup attempt almost blocked by Jeremy Sochan. On the other end, Akinjo made his and Baylor had a 61-54 lead with 4:19 left.

Baylor coach Scott Drew borrowed the old line from ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla. “The ball’s in the air and it’s good coach, bad coach, good coach, bad coach, depends on what happens,” Drew said. “They had some great looks because they run great stuff. And I’ve got so much respect for coach Beard and what he’s done in his career.”

In March, you also can’t go scoreless for four minutes, 45 seconds down the stretch, either. Texas missed eight straight shots until Christian Bishop’s layup with 1:36 remaining finally stopped the string. By then, Baylor had a 63-56 lead with the clock in its favor.

The Baylor fans in the upper deck will certainly remember chanting “S-E-C!” as a way of taunting their Texas counterparts.

“You get to the tournament and have a bad shooting night, how are you going to win the game?” Beard said. “Got to get to the free time, got to have some special performances. Got to have a defense that can maybe create some offense.

“So tonight, the shooting obviously sticks out, the finishes stick out,” the coach added. “But there are other things that you got to figure out.”

Texas closes out the regular season on Saturday at Kansas, no easy task for sure. Then, it’s on to the postseason, where anything can happen and usually does.

“If we can come out in the first four minutes and just sit down and guard, we don’t have to make as many shots,” Allen said. “But there’s going to be nights where we don’t make shots. We have to find a way to win.”

Beard was buoyed by the fact that Tuesday is March 1. It’s taken a village, but Texas has been lifted back into the national basketball conversation again at the most important time of the year.

One game, even if it’s the last game at the Erwin Center, doesn’t change that.

“For us, we’re right there, we’ve just got to turn the corner in March,” Beard said. “We’ll wake up tomorrow and we’re playing basketball at the University of Texas.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball can’t get enough shots to fall in Erwin Center finale against Baylor

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners jump to No. 19 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after wins over TCU, Kansas State

Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12) moved up one spot to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday. The Sooners went 2-0 last week. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, OU completed its two-game season sweep of TCU with a 92-57 win in Fort Worth before defeating Kansas State 72-69 last Saturday in Norman. The victory over the Wildcats was the Sooners’ fourth victory on a game-winner after senior guard Taylor Robertson sank a 3-pointer as time expired.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Fresno Bee

Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Texas vs Baylor

In the last game ever in the Frank Erwin Center, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns will face off against the No. 3 Baylor Bears on Monday night. The Longhorns are fresh off of two double-digit second-half comeback wins over TCU and West Virginia. Now, they will have the opportunity to carry the momentum against one of the best teams in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Dallas News

Baylor spoils Erwin Center sendoff, tops Texas to celebrate No. 3 ranking

No. 3 Baylor and Scott Drew helped close down the Erwin Center on Monday — and may actually miss the old barn. The Bears won their sixth game in the last seven meetings in Austin, outlasting No. 21 Texas 68-61. Baylor kept alive its hopes of a Big 12 regular-season championship if Kansas stumbles in the final week.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Drew
Person
Marcus Carr
Person
Fran Fraschilla
Times-Republican

Cyclone women can't slow Baylor in showdown

AMES — NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds as No. 5 Baylor clinched at least a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with an 87-62 win over No. 8 Iowa State on Monday night. Smith was the catalyst as the Bears...
AMES, IA
Raleigh News & Observer

Longhorns Fall To Baylor In Closing Erwin Center Act

AUSTIN -- After 45 years of action at the Erwin Center, The Texas Longhorns entered their final game at the historic venue looking to end the era on a good note. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, that was unable to be, as the No. 3 ranked Baylor Bears used a late run to pull away from Chris Beard and his team 68-58.
AUSTIN, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Texas Longhorns show up for a final hoorah at the Frank Erwin Center

Last night at the Frank Erwin Center, shortly after winning the opening tip, the Baylor men's basketball team met a bloodthirsty Frank Erwin crowd for the first time in forever — and the last time in history. Bears senior guard Matthew Mayer's mullet swished to the side as he...
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 72-59 win over West Virginia

Oklahoma (16-14, 6-11 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (14-16, 3-14) 72-59 in Norman on Tuesday night, sweeping the season series with the Mountaineers. Senior forward Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 17 points and 10 rebounds and shot 7-for-11 from the field. Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting while junior forward Jalen Hill added 10 points.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Baylor#Ac Dc#Moody Center#Nikes#Longhorns#The Ncaa Tournament
CBS Sports

Kansas vs. TCU score: Horned Frogs upset No. 6 Jayhawks to solidify NCAA Tournament resume

Kansas' one-game lead in the loss column of the Big 12 standings evaporated Tuesday night as the Jayhawks were outplayed by TCU in a resounding 74-64 Horned Frogs victory. The win marked TCU's second over a Big 12 team ranked in the top 15 in as many games, and the Horned Frogs solidified their NCAA Tournament resume with a 69-66 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.
KANSAS STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chance At Lasting Memory Awaits Texas vs. No. 3 Baylor

Texas men's basketball has had some historical moments in its 45 years at the Frank Erwin Center, but some of the most memorable have come within this millennium. Leading up to their Final Four appearance in 2003, the Longhorns had a perfect 14-0 record at the Erwin Center during the regular season, cementing the venue as a challenge for any opposing team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

KU basketball at TCU: Preview and how to watch

No. 6 Kansas basketball (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) will look to get back to winning ways on Tuesday with a game against TCU (18-9, 7-8) on the road. KU will be looking to bounce back from a 80-70 loss to Baylor and inch closer to the Big 12 title. KU is 107-15 following a loss in the Bill Self era. TCU, on the other hand, is coming off an upset win over Texas Tech at home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Watch: Longhorns celebrate senior day as No. 21 Texas hosts No. 3 Baylor

No. 21 ranked Texas basketball is set to take on No. 3 ranked Baylor Monday's night in what will be the final men's basketball game played at the Frank Erwin Center. Monday's nationally televised home game not only marks the end of the 45-year old home of UT men's hoops, it will also be the last time the senior Longhorns will take the court inside the Frank Erwin Center.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Baylor stomps Iowa State, 87-62, claims at least a share of Big 12 title

AMES, Iowa — The look in their eyes and the energy in their steps proved how much the Baylor women’s basketball players wanted another Big 12 regular season championship. In a top-10 showdown on the road against No. 8 Iowa State, No. 5 Baylor put on a show to the chagrin of the home fans, stomping the Cyclones, 87-62, on Monday night at Hilton Coliseum.
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Texas Falls To Baylor

The Longhorns came up short against the defending NCAA champions. Texas fell 68-61 to Baylor in Austin. The Longhorns dropped to 21-and-9 have split their last four games. Elsewhere, Number-12 Texas Tech bounced back with a 73-68 victory over Kansas State in Lubbock. The Red Raiders have won five of their last six and improved to 23-and-7.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

782
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy