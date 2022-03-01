Artist creates garden of glassy delight

Like many people, when Judy Galloway retired to Southwest Florida six years ago, she planned on doing some gardening.

Whether she has a green thumb is a matter of conjecture, but boy, did she turn out to have a way with flowers, and her flowers are finding their way into more and more gardens throughout the area.

Come to the Manta Market, an arts and crafts market at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood, and you can take one her flowers home to plant in your own garden, or patio or living room.

Galloway makes glass ornamental flowers to accessorize natural landscapes, along with glass birdbaths and fountains. Her colorful creations, which she sells under the name Garden Jewels by Judy, have proven quite popular for their color and creativity. She makes all of her glass flowers from repurposed glass items.

“I do thrift stores, yard sales, estate sales — I'm the queen of sales,” Galloway said. “I find plates, bowls, cups, ashtrays, coasters — old vintage glass.”

She then combines the pieces to create three-dimensional flowers.

It all started rather unintentionally, Galloway said. When she started gardening, she wanted to add a few decorative touches to the landscape. She started looking for examples of whimsical garden art on Pinterest and she noticed some people making garden flowers out of regular plates.

“I have always been a creative person,” Galloway said. “My career was teaching elementary school music and art. And I've always made various things.”

Soon, she started imaging ways to improve on the plate-flower concept. Suppose she made them from glass. So many glass pieces are shaped and textured in floral or geometric patterns. Suppose she painted them to bring out those patterns and textures and put them together, she thought.

She made a few for her garden, and people who saw them raved about them and asked if she could make one for them.

“So I started making some for friends and just giving them away,” she said. Eventually, her flowers caught the attention of Englewood artist Rita Schwabb, who suggested she could have a nice little side business selling her flowers.

So with that, Garden Jewels by Judy was born. After she started selling her flowers, she started branching out. Making birdbaths and butterfly feeders. A woman asked if she could use the same technique to make a fountain.

Well sure, she figured. If the bowl was big enough, deep enough, you could lay solar pump in it.

“That's a hot item this year,” she said. Of course, much of that has to do with what she has on hand.

Galloway explained that when she goes searching for glass, it's almost never with a specific project in mind. She just collects decorative glass.

“I specifically look for pieces that are molded with geometric patterns,” she said. Some pieces have scalloped edges – they're perfect for making flowers.

“I just go and find pieces that appeal to me,” she said. “I have a lot of pieces lying around that haven't found the right combination.

Every once in a while she'll pick through them, put anywhere from two to five pieces together until it looks like a flower. It's like putting together a puzzle, she said.

Only it's a puzzle with no set answer. She doesn't base her flowers on any real-life counterparts. Even when she paints the glass, she doesn't pre-plan. Galloway said when she matches up pieces, she'll set it aside. If she comes back a couple days later and it still looks good to her, she knows she has something.

It's funny, she said, because people will see one and immediately think they know what kind of flower it is when really it was just a cup and an ashtray and a serving bowl that looked good together. That's great, she figures, because it confirms her instincts. Other times, they'll see something in the pattern or the texture that she didn't notice before, and that's fun, too.

Occasionally, she said, people will want a special order. One time a woman brought her a punch bowl and asked if she could make it into a fountain. Or maybe someone is looking for a fountain in a specific color to match their foliage.

She'll do a special order as long as people understand it can take a few weeks to produce a piece. If it's a matter of wanting a specific color, she might make two of that color and let the customer choose. The way she figures it, the other one will sell.

Galloway prices her pieces to sell. Her pieces range from $5 to $12 for mini flowers. Her stemmed garden flowers go for $25 to $35. Fountains are $65, with a solar pump. Without a pump they are $55.

She doesn't sell online, she said, because the shipping would cost more than the piece itself.

People often praise Galloway for not being greedy with her pricing.

Galloway explained she started this as a hobby, not to get rich. She doesn't want it to start feeling too much like a full business. She works at home. More often than not her kitchen table is her studio. She prefers to work when the mood strikes.

“I don't want to have that pressure of, 'oh, I have to have this much inventory,'” she said. “I do it for fun. I want to sell my stuff. The joy for me is the creation of it.”