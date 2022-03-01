This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 544,395 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,204 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Trousdale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,188 infections in Trousdale County, or 43,748 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Trousdale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Nashville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 460 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Trousdale County, compared to 283 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Trousdale County, TN
|43,748
|4,188
|460
|44
|2
|Macon County, TN
|35,509
|8,340
|588
|138
|3
|Maury County, TN
|31,952
|28,685
|348
|312
|4
|Smith County, TN
|31,360
|6,102
|375
|73
|5
|Wilson County, TN
|31,064
|41,211
|345
|458
|6
|Rutherford County, TN
|30,846
|94,737
|277
|851
|7
|Robertson County, TN
|30,797
|21,356
|410
|284
|8
|Dickson County, TN
|30,257
|15,730
|439
|228
|9
|Cannon County, TN
|29,572
|4,133
|394
|55
|10
|Sumner County, TN
|29,321
|52,623
|379
|681
|11
|Williamson County, TN
|28,053
|61,337
|172
|375
|12
|Davidson County, TN
|27,538
|188,366
|229
|1,568
|13
|Hickman County, TN
|27,429
|6,769
|417
|103
|14
|Cheatham County, TN
|27,093
|10,818
|283
|113
