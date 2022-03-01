ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS1ih7y00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 544,395 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,204 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Trousdale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,188 infections in Trousdale County, or 43,748 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Trousdale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Nashville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 460 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Trousdale County, compared to 283 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Trousdale County, TN 43,748 4,188 460 44
2 Macon County, TN 35,509 8,340 588 138
3 Maury County, TN 31,952 28,685 348 312
4 Smith County, TN 31,360 6,102 375 73
5 Wilson County, TN 31,064 41,211 345 458
6 Rutherford County, TN 30,846 94,737 277 851
7 Robertson County, TN 30,797 21,356 410 284
8 Dickson County, TN 30,257 15,730 439 228
9 Cannon County, TN 29,572 4,133 394 55
10 Sumner County, TN 29,321 52,623 379 681
11 Williamson County, TN 28,053 61,337 172 375
12 Davidson County, TN 27,538 188,366 229 1,568
13 Hickman County, TN 27,429 6,769 417 103
14 Cheatham County, TN 27,093 10,818 283 113

