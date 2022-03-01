This Is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 303,181 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,993 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across New Orleans-Metairie , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Tammany Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 67,824 infections in St. Tammany Parish, or 26,904 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Tammany Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New Orleans area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 326 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Tammany Parish, compared to 297 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

