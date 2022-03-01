ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS1igFF00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 303,181 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,993 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across New Orleans-Metairie , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Tammany Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 67,824 infections in St. Tammany Parish, or 26,904 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Tammany Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New Orleans area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 326 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Tammany Parish, compared to 297 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Tammany Parish, LA 26,904 67,824 326 822
2 Plaquemines Parish, LA 26,043 6,087 188 44
3 St. James Parish, LA 25,411 5,427 351 75
4 St. Charles Parish, LA 24,846 13,100 267 141
5 Jefferson Parish, LA 24,697 107,507 298 1,297
6 St. Bernard Parish, LA 23,305 10,649 234 107
7 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 22,964 9,977 414 180
8 Orleans Parish, LA 21,201 82,610 279 1,089

