This Is the County in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 57,292 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,979 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Lynchburg has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Lynchburg has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,439 infections in the city of Lynchburg, or 24,259 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lynchburg have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lynchburg area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 321 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Lynchburg, compared to 305 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lynchburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

