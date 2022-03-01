This Is the County in the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 88,459 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,184 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Killeen-Temple has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Killeen metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lampasas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,469 infections in Lampasas County, or 26,497 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lampasas County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Killeen area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 417 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lampasas County, compared to 258 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Killeen-Temple metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

