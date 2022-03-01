ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

This Is the County in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS1iciL00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 41,442 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,522 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Elizabethtown-Fort Knox is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hardin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 32,064 infections in Hardin County, or 29,663 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hardin County than they are across all of the Elizabethtown area, however. There have been a total of 368 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hardin County, in line with 351 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hardin County, KY 29,663 32,064 368 398
2 Larue County, KY 25,932 3,671 473 67
3 Meade County, KY 20,148 5,707 226 64

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hardin County, KY
Coronavirus
City
Fort Knox, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Fort Knox, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Hardin County, KY
Health
County
Hardin County, KY
Hardin County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Elizabethtown, KY
Health
Elizabethtown, KY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy