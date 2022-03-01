This Is the County in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 40,453 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,519 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Charlottesville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Buckingham County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,752 infections in Buckingham County, or 22,065 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Buckingham County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlottesville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 282 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Buckingham County, compared to 166 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

