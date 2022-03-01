This Is the County in the Rochester, MN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in Minnesota, a total of 55,050 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,482 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Rochester metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dodge County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,552 infections in Dodge County, or 26,975 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dodge County than they are across all of the Rochester area, however. There have been a total of 97 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dodge County, compared to 105 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Dodge County, MN
|26,975
|5,552
|97
|20
|2
|Olmsted County, MN
|25,774
|39,451
|110
|168
|3
|Wabasha County, MN
|25,237
|5,426
|74
|16
|4
|Fillmore County, MN
|22,123
|4,621
|105
|22
