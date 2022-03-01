ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Rochester, MN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eS1iY8J00 There have been 78,050,800 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in Minnesota, a total of 55,050 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,482 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,857 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dodge County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,552 infections in Dodge County, or 26,975 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dodge County than they are across all of the Rochester area, however. There have been a total of 97 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dodge County, compared to 105 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 25, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dodge County, MN 26,975 5,552 97 20
2 Olmsted County, MN 25,774 39,451 110 168
3 Wabasha County, MN 25,237 5,426 74 16
4 Fillmore County, MN 22,123 4,621 105 22

