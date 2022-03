It didn’t take long for the Citywide Hamilton Internship Program to be recognized by the state as one of the best. Commonly referenced as CHIPs, the internship program recently won the Ohio Economic Development Association’s Excellence in Workforce Development. Jeanne Pope, a co-founder of the CHIPs program said they applied for the award because it is “a very unique product that’s yielding some great results.”

