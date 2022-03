Not since Super Bowl XL has Detroit felt that anticipated NFL hype, but they’re feeling it now. The NFL draft could possibly be coming to Detroit. According to multiple reports, Detroit is one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft. Apparently, the word got out Monday when Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy, who told reporters Monday, February 28th, when talking to reporters. Detroit Lions president Rod Wood also stated that Detroit is "in the mix" to host the 2024 NFL draft as well, and further clarified that the city is a "serious contender".

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO