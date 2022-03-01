ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

DDP on how Cody Rhodes told him about his AEW exit

By J. ANDERSON
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most shocking news of recent times is certainly that of the farewell of Brandi and Cody Rhodes in All Elite Wrestling, with the son of the legendary Dusty who was practically one of the founders of the company. DDP, a very close friend of Cody, thought...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Sheds More Light on Cody Rhodes' Decision to Leave AEW

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi officially left AEW back on Feb. 15. Updates regarding the pair's decision to leave the company have been sparse ever since. Neither has wanted to comment on the situation beyond their initial statements, Tony Khan hasn't said anything beyond the initial announcement of their departure, and despite numerous rumors of him going back to the WWE neither Rhodes nor Vince McMahon's promotion have made any sort of confirmation.
WWE
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes' Former Tag Team Partner Drew McIntyre Speculates on His WWE Return

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre had a short run as WWE Tag Team Champions way back in 2010, yet now find themselves possibly on the same roster again as Rhodes has been rumored for a WWE return ever since his departure from AEW was confirmed. McIntyre was on the In The Kliq podcast this week and was asked about Rhodes, saying he feels that "The American Nightmare" might have the same motivation of returning to WWE that drove McIntyre to do the same in 2017.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Tony Khan
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Believe Ronda Rousey Is Happy With Her WWE Role

Eric Bischoff discussed Charlotte Flair defending the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 on the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast. Here are the highlights:. Whether Flair should be the babyface in the feud because of how Rousey acts towards the crowd:
WWE
Wrestling World

Bobby Lashley: "The WWE title is more than just a belt"

Bobby Lashley considers the WWE belt "much more than a belt" and his first title win "much more than a win" The All Mighty has been on the WWE circuit for nearly 20 years, through ups and downs, between victories and layoffs, which however brought him many important victories, even of various titles.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Hope I#Combat
411mania.com

More Details On Buddy Matthews’ AEW Signing

Buddy Matthews signed with AEW this past week, and a new report has some additional details on when negotiations between the two parties began. As noted on Wednesday, Matthews debuted on Dynamite and was revealed by Tony Khan to have signed with the company. According to Fightful Select, Matthews began...
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
WWE
560 The Joe

AEW is Coming to South Florida

AEW and Kyle O’Reilly are coming to South Florida to throw down, he tells us about his life in wrestling and how sometimes he forgets to call home.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Lashes Out And Wants To Wrestle Top AEW Wrestler

Former WWE NXT Superstar Danny Burch (Martin Stone) took to Twitter this week and issued a message to the pro wrestling world. As noted before, Burch was among the WWE talents released on January 5 due to budget cuts. He was originally signed to a WWE developmental deal from late 2011 – April 2014, but then later returned in July 2015 and worked with the company on the main NXT brand and NXT UK until his release. Burch, who turned 40 on New Year’s Eve, left the company as a one-time former NXT Tag Team Champion.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

WWE Hall of Famer pays tribute to Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's best-known superstars, as the Irishman gained a lot of popularity after her theoretical turn heel at Summerslam 2018 over her former best friend Charlotte Flair, eventually becoming one of Raw's longest-serving champions. She has also stood out a lot lately, for defeating the WWE...
WWE
CinemaBlend

The Pros And Cons Of Vince McMahon Fighting Pat McAfee At WrestleMania

We’re a little more than a month away from WrestleMania, and while the top of the card is pretty well set, there still aren’t a ton of other matches we know for sure we’re getting. Instead, what we have are a lot of rumors and assumptions based on a combination of storylines and reports from various insiders. The latest of the rumors is that WWE owner Vince McMahon will wrestle commentator Pat McAfee in a match on one of the nights. Let’s break this down and talk about all the pros and cons.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania 38 Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, 76 year-old Vince McMahon is expected to be involved in a storyline with SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee leading up to Wrestlemania 38 and there will “most likely” be a match. Vince is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday to kick...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Addresses The Diversity Of AEW’s Roster

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T recently spoke with Forbes where he compared AEW and WWE. He was asked what WWE does better between the two, and also what AEW is stronger at as well. He thinks that Tony Khan’s company really focuses on the in-ring aspect well.
WWE
411mania.com

Drew Mcintyre Thinks Cody Rhodes May Have Unfinished Business In WWE

In an interview with In the Kliq (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre spoke about the possibility of Cody Rhodes returning to WWE after he left AEW earlier this month. Drew McIntyre suggested that like him, Rhodes may feel he has unfinished business in WWE. He said on Cody Rhodes:. “If he...
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Teases RAW Appearance?

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes is trending on social media due to WWE RAW return speculation. Rhodes took to his Instagram Stories earlier today and posted lyrics from “Turn The Page” by Bob Seger. Rhodes posted the following lyrics:. “And you always seem outnumbered. You don’t dare make...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Gives His Honest Opinion Of Eddie Kingston

AEW star Chris Jericho joined FITE In Focus to hype up his upcoming match with Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution Sunday, March 6. First though, Jericho discussed the promo involving him and Kingston from last week’s AEW Dynamite, particularly the part where Kingston jokingly asked Jericho what a babyface was.
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy