OPINION: Invest in more sustainable fashion this spring

Last September, Iris Apfel, in celebration of her 100th birthday weeks before, announced she had a new job as an H&M collaborator and the collection’s face. This is not the centenarian’s first modeling gig (she signed with IMG in 2019, and she has served as the cover girl for magazines like Dazed), nor is it her first collaboration, but it is her first modeling gig in which she’s flogging her own full collection, which will be available on April 14. “I just try to be myself,” she told me over video in November, while she was on the set of the shoot. “Wear what I like, style it the way I like it, and I hope that everybody else will like it.”

