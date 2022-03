Mayor Adams claimed on Tuesday that the vaunted New York City press corps was covering him wrong because they’re all White. Yes, pushback from the mayor about how reporters cover him is inevitable, though it usually doesn’t happen in the second month of an administration, especially one that is largely enjoying favorable coverage. But some of the negative coverage of the mayor’s trip to Albany on Monday — where he tried (and apparently failed) to pursuade his fellow Democrats to rollback some of its bail reform initiatives — rankled the city’s second Black mayor, who claimed that reporters can’t possibly cover him accurately because the press corps is not diverse enough.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO