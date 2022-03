Russian gymnast Kuliak finished third at the event in Qatar, which was won by Ukrainian Illia Kovtun amid the backdrop of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. As the athletes stood on the podium, Kuliak was seen with a 'Z' taped across the front of his shirt - a symbol which has been reported to mean 'victory' in Russian and which has been seen on tanks taking part in the invasion.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO