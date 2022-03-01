ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Havana' and 'Señorita' hitmaker Camila Cabello, plus more stars with milestone birthdays in March 2022

By Neia Balao
wonderwall.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the celebrities marking birthday milestones...

www.wonderwall.com

The Press

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran to release new duet next month

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran will release their new duet, ‘Bam Bam’, next month. The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker and the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker - who previously teamed up on 'South of the Border' from Ed's 2019 record 'No.6 Collaborations Project' - have joined forces once again.
MUSIC
Billboard

Camila Cabello Announces New Song ‘Bam Bam’ Featuring Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran are teaming up once again. The “Senorita” singer took to Instagram on Monday (Feb. 21) to share details about her upcoming song “Bam Bam,” featuring Sheeran. The track is scheduled to arrive on March 4, one day prior to Cabello’s 25th birthday.
MUSIC
Billboard

Camila Cabello Previews More of ‘Bam Bam’ on TikTok

"You said you hated the ocean but you're surfin' now," Cabello sings. "I said I'd love you for life but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown ups now." Camila Cabello brought a little more of “Bam Bam” to TikTok on Sunday...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ashe County's Newspaper

Camila Cabello found early 20s 'hard'

Camila Cabello found her early 20s "so hard". The 25-year-old singer turned to therapy and self-help methods in a bid to feel "OK and stable" and now she has reached a place where she thinks she has found balance in her life and her "mental suffering" has eased. Speaking about...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Camila Cabello Is Winning the Breakup on ‘Bam Bam’

Camila Cabello is past dropping hints about her breakup with Shawn Mendes — her new single “Bam Bam,” and its accompanying music video, is a bona fide breakup bop. “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now,” Cabello opens the song. You know who’s surfin’ now? And she follows it up with an even hotter burn: “I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house.” But as fun as that shade is, “Bam Bam” is really about Cabello bouncing back. The video is an age-old concept: Newly single girl picks herself up, goes out with her friends, pours wine on herself, sings in the rain, ends the night throwing a dance party in a laundromat. (Okay, maybe not quite.) “I was barely standin’, but now I’m dancin’,” she sings over a jaunty Latin-pop track with a bit of help from old friend Ed Sheeran, reteaming after 2019’s “South of the Border.” “Señorita” who?
CELEBRITIES
97.9 WGRD

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in March

Yes, we've heard the phrase "in like a lion, out like a lamb" when pertaining to March, but trust us there are no rock star "lambs" having birthdays in the month of March. A stellar bunch of rock and metal musicians call the third month of the year their birth month.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

Camila Cabello: I'm focused on friendships

Camila Cabello is focused on "friendships" after splitting from Shawn Mendes. The 25-year-old pop star dated Shawn for two years before they announced their split in November, and Camila suggested she's not looking for another romance for the time being. The brunette beauty - who shot to fame as part...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
York News-Times

Camila Cabello’s new album is coming soon

Camila Cabello celebrated turning a year older by giving a gift to her devoted fans, and has revealed the release date of her highly anticipated third record ‘Familia.’
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Relationship Timeline

Looking back at young love! To the satisfaction of many longtime Shawnmila shippers, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s longtime friendship transitioned into a steamy relationship in 2019, and they shared many sweet moments before splitting. Five years earlier, Mendes and Cabello met while they were both opening up for...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet spark reconciliation rumors, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late February and early March 2022, starting with this speculation… On Feb. 25, HollywoodLife reported that, according to a source, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet "are very much back together." Said the source, "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago. … They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other." Their two teen children are "obviously thrilled," noted the insider, adding that "everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around." The "Aquaman" star and the former "The Cosby Show" actress announced in January that they were "parting ways in marriage." Since then, multiple media outlets have reported that the pair are simply maintaining a friendship for the sake of their children. On March 1, Jason and the two kids he shares with Lisa attended the New York City premiere of his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz's new movie "The Batman." (Zoe is Lisa's daughter from her marriage to Lenny Kravitz.) "We're just so proud. Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. … It's still family, you know?" Jason told "Entertainment Tonight." (His comment seemed to imply that he and Lisa have not, in fact, reconciled romantically.) Said an "ET" source, "They had a lot of love for each other when they broke up, and obviously still do."
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

New Music Releases March 4: Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, 5SOS, Khalid, Kane Brown & More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Camila Cabello dropped her first post-breakup song, "Bam Bam," with Ed Sheeran, off her upcoming album, Familia. 5 Seconds of Summer shared "COMPLETE MESS," the first single off their upcoming fifth album. And Labrinth wrapped up another stellar season of Euphoria by officially releasing "I'm Tired" with Zendaya.
MUSIC
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly and More New Music Musts

Watch: Megan Fox Straddles Machine Gun Kelly at His Concert. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
MUSIC
Billboard

Reservoir Media Extends Partnership With ‘Havana’ Hitmaker Ali Tamposi

Reservoir Media has inked an extension of its publishing deal with hitmaker Ali Tamposi. The news arrives on the heels of Billboard’s Women in Music event in which the songwriter — who has been with the indie publisher since 2017 — presented the Executive of the Year award to Reservoir’s founder and CEO, Golnar Khosrowshahi.
MUSIC

