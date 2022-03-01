ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DeBrusk’s hat trick sends streaking Bruins past Kings 7-0

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick early in his first four-point game, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists in the Boston Bruins’ 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. Erik Haula scored two goals and...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Jake DeBrusk Not Resting On His Laurels After First Career Hat Trick

Jake DeBrusk found a spark upon being moved to the Bruins’ first line, and his red-hot pace continued in a major way Monday night in Los Angeles. DeBrusk netted his first career NHL hat trick in Boston’s 7-0 demolition of the Los Angeles Kings. The 25-year-old’s trifecta wasn’t a blowout-win cheapie either. DeBrusk potted the Bruins’ first three goals at Crypto.com Arena before Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall and Erik Haula (twice) tickled the twine as well.
NHL
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Downplays Adjustment With Jake DeBrusk Entering Fold

The promotion of Jake DeBrusk to the top line for the Boston Bruins created questions, but early signs pertaining to the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-DeBrusk group have undoubtedly offered optimism. And Bergeron, while admitting the biggest adjustment was made by DeBrusk, essentially downplayed the transition. Sure, it’s a bit different having...
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
FOX Sports

Vegas hosts Boston after Smith's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (32-18-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4, third in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit Vegas after Reilly Smith scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 3-1 win over the Sharks. The Golden Knights are 15-12-3 at home. Vegas ranks sixth in the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Todd Mclellan
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Mikey Anderson
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Cal Petersen
NESN

Anze Kopitar Continues To Power Kings As His Team Faces Bruins

Anze Kopitar still is going strong in his 16th season. The Boston Bruins on Monday will play the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since 2019, looking to keep their winning streak going. Kopitar will be the one that the Bruins need to try and contain as he has...
NHL
NBC Sports

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Bruins#The Los Angeles Kings
NESN

VA Hero Of The Week | Jake DeBrusk Records First Career Hat Trick

Jake DeBrusk has been playing some of his best hockey since being bumped up to the Boston Bruins’ first line, and his performance Monday night in Los Angeles was no exception. For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week. DeBrusk recorded his first career...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens five-game winning streak ended by Jets

WINNIPEG -- The Montreal Canadiens' five-game winning streak ended with an 8-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "I think we self-inflicted a lot," said Montreal coach Martin St. Louis, who is 5-4-0 since being hired Feb. 9. "I think we took four or five defensive zone penalties … There was not a lot of flow for a lot of the parts of the game. I think we're a really good team when we can play with a little more flow off the bench."
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Qualifying offer hampering Jake DeBrusk's chances for trade?

After a challenging 2020-2021 season, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded from the team. The team acknowledged his request, but since then there has been seemingly little progress towards a resolution of the issue. That lack of progress should not be confused with a retraction of the request, though. DeBrusk still desires a trade from the Bruins, and as Pierre LeBrun of TSN explains, DeBrusk’s camp is “willing to work on an extension to help facilitate a deal” so that the player can be traded to another team. For an acquiring team to retain an unextended DeBrusk’s rights beyond this season, they would have to issue him a qualifying offer worth $4.41M against the cap. LeBrun notes that “a lot of teams are concerned” about that figure, which could explain why DeBrusk remains a Bruin several months after his request to be traded became public.
NHL
NESN

Are Bruce Cassidy’s Coach Of Year Odds Too Short Given Bruins Run?

Bruce Cassidy’s 2021-22 Bruins are pretty solid proof that what happens on the ice (or the field or court) aren’t always directly tied to line movement in the betting market. Cassidy once again has Boston in the Stanley Cup conversation, as the Black and Gold have won five...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: DeBrusk’s first hat trick; Maple Leafs’ stars deliver

Less than a minute into the second period of Bruins – Kings, Jake DeBrusk already recorded his first career hat trick. That also happened to be the first three goals of the game, making it a natural hat trick. DeBrusk factored into what was a long night (figuratively) for...
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Notes How Underrated Part Of Erik Haula Is Helping Bruins

Erik Haula may not be the flashiest player on the Boston Bruins, but he’s certainly doing his job. The 30-year-old was signed by Boston as a free agent before the 2021-22 season and kicked off the campaign as bottom-six forward. Injuries, COVID-19 and inconsistent play shook up the lineup and he’s since found himself on the second line centering elite wingers David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Named NHL Rookie Of Month For February

Jeremy Swayman had an impressive month of February and he got some much-deserved recognition for his efforts. The Bruins on Tuesday announced the Boston goalie was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for February after going 5-1-1 in seven starts. Swayman’s .960 save percentage was first in the league for the month, as was his 1.13 goals-against average.
NHL
NESN

Add Patrice Bergeron To List Of Bruins Impressed By Jake DeBrusk Lately

You can add Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron to the list of players who have been impressed by the play of now top-line winger Jake DeBrusk of late. DeBrusk, who has played on the Brad Marchand-Bergeron line each of the last two games, has extended his point streak with five points in the last four games. DeBrusk, after scoring twice in a win Thursday, assisted on a Marchand goal during Boston’s most recent victory Saturday — its fourth straight.
NHL
NBC Sports

Should Bruins not trade DeBrusk? Here's why keeping him makes sense

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's name has been front and center in trade rumors and speculation since his trade request became public in late November, and it seemed that at some point the team would eventually move him. But after another stellar performance that included a hat trick and an...
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Praises Jeremy Swayman After Bruins’ Win Vs. Sharks

Jeremy Swayman continues to make a case to be the No. 1 goalie for the Boston Bruins, and he added to it Saturday night. The goalie stopped 15 of 16 shots from the Sharks in Boston’s 3-1 win over San Jose at SAP Center. Swayman now is 4-0-1 with a .964 save percentage in his last five starts.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy