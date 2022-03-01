ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Viewers of online abuse at high risk of contacting children directly, study finds

By Harriet Grant
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34a7fs_0eS1ePlG00
Male hands on a keyboard Photograph: Sandy Gasperoni/Alamy

The largest ever survey on the thoughts and behaviours of people who watch child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online has found significant evidence that those who watch illegal material are at high risk of going on to contact or abuse a child directly.

Nearly half (42%) of respondents to the survey , the first of its kind, said they had sought direct contact with children through online platforms after viewing CSAM, and 58% reported feeling afraid that viewing CSAM might lead to them committing abuse in person.

The report, published in the Stanford Internet Observatory’s Journal of Online Trust and Safety, is the result of months of groundbreaking research by Finnish human rights group Protect Children.

Researchers placed surveys on the darknet, tagged with code words used by people searching for child sexual abuse material. About 15,000 people responded and researchers carried out detailed studies on 1,500 who replied in full to the survey.

Tegan Insoll, specialist researcher at Protect Children, told the Guardian: “This is really significant. We now have a peer-reviewed study to prove that watching [CSAM] can increase the risk of contact.”

The study comes as rising numbers of men are being arrested in the UK and elsewhere for watching child abuse online. “Many offenders claim that watching does not extend to harming children [directly] but we show it can increase the risk of contact and there are other factors linked to dangerous behaviour,” Insoll added. “The darker the material – for example the younger the victims – the more likely a viewer is to go on to contact a child. The same can be seen with frequency of watching this material and the age at which they were first exposed to it.”

Related: The knock that tears families apart: ‘They were at the door, telling me he had accessed indecent images of children’

The research has already shown that a large percentage of respondents first saw child abuse material online before they were 18.

“This is a massive human rights issue. Children have a right to wellbeing and health – protected from sexual violence. We are working with people around the world to use our work to show the vital importance of removing child sexual abuse material from the internet.”

The UK’s only helpline for people who want to stop looking at illegal child abuse material online has reported a “monumental’’ increase in people calling.

The Stop it Now! helpline supports people who are worried about their own or someone else’s sexual thoughts or behaviours towards children. New data published on Tuesday reports that 165,000 people have contacted them online or by phone during 2021, double that of the previous year.

Experts at the charity say that increased isolation and job losses during the pandemic over the past two years have contributed to the rise, as have escalating porn habits. More than 2,000 people visited the Stop it Now! “get help” website after receiving a warning about their behaviour on porn sites while searching for material featuring under-18s.

Donald Findlater, director of the Stop It Now! helpline said: “Many of those who contact us started out on mainstream porn sites and feel they need more extreme content. A few are struggling with a longstanding sexual interest in children and think that looking at ‘only pictures’ is a way of managing that interest. Everyone needs to know [this] is illegal and children are harmed by it.”

• In the UK, the NSPCC offers support to children on 0800 1111, and adults concerned about a child on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood ( Napac ) offers support for adult survivors on 0808 801 0331. In the US, call or text the Childhelp abuse hotline on 800-422-4453. In Australia, children, young adults, parents and teachers can contact the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or Bravehearts on 1800 272 831, and adult survivors can contact Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380. Other sources of help can be found at Child Helplines International

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

White people at much higher risk of most cancers in England, study finds

Black, Asian and mixed-heritage people are much less likely to develop cancer than white people, in England, an analysis suggests. But there are exceptions - prostate and blood cancer are two to three times more common in black people. The Cancer Research UK study said many cancers were preventable. Higher...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Abuse#Direct Contact#Csam#Finnish#Protect Children
BBC

Vegetables alone not enough to reduce heart risk, study finds

Vegetables may be good for you, but eating a lot of them is unlikely to reduce your risk of a heart attack or stroke, a large UK study suggests. What else we eat, how much exercise we do and where and how we live may have more of an impact, the researchers say.
NUTRITION
The Independent

Dozens of teenage girls trafficked and exploited in first ever modern slavery fraud case

Dozens of teenage girls have been trafficked and exploited to commit acts of fraud by an organised crime group in what is believed to be the first modern slavery case of its kind in UK law.Four members of a criminal enterprise based in Cambridge, London and Essex have been convicted of modern slavery and fraud offences after at least 30 vulnerable girls aged 14 to 17 were recruited and used to carry out theft and fraud for the gang over a period of more than two years.Most of the victims were recruited via social media while housed in foster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

171K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy