It’s a question atop my mind everytime I see a community-focused startup launch with a parade of party rounds, twitter threads and links to a free Discord you can join with other like-minded fintech lovers. I always wonder if startups boasting about the importance of community publicly are the same ones that are privately poring over how they can turn that interest into future customers or investors of their startups. There’s a fine line between a healthy community and a community that exists for the sole purpose of future income (ahem, crypto).

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO