Mental Health

NSSPC Releases My Companion Youth Suicide Prevention App

 1 day ago

NSSPC Releases My Companion Youth Suicide Prevention App. The Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition (NSSPC, suicideprevention.nebraska.edu) has released a new app to help prevent youth suicide. My Companion is designed to help young people cope with mental health issues and prevent suicide. My Companion has a variety of features divided into...

