NSSPC Releases My Companion Youth Suicide Prevention App
strictly-business.com
1 day ago
NSSPC Releases My Companion Youth Suicide Prevention App. The Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition (NSSPC, suicideprevention.nebraska.edu) has released a new app to help prevent youth suicide. My Companion is designed to help young people cope with mental health issues and prevent suicide. My Companion has a variety of features divided into...
Editor’s note and content warning • This article discusses suicide. If you or people you know are at risk of self-harm, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24-hour support at 1-800-273-8255. A photo displayed at the end shows Drayke’s profile, at a distance, in his casket. When...
Proposed changes to the Department of Veterans Affairs disability ratings system will mean lower payouts for veterans with sleep apnea and tinnitus in the future but higher payouts for veterans facing mental health challenges like post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. The changes are part of a months-long review of the...
Americans are struggling with increased rates of depression, anxiety and difficulties in relationships, in part due to pandemic stress and resulting significant social and economic difficulties, according to reports from the KFF and other medical experts. As a result, the need for behavioral and mental health clinicians, especially those who integrate race and social justice, is on the rise. Employment of relationship therapists, clinical social workers, and mental health counselors is projected to grow 23% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations overall, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Click here to read the full article. Do no harm. The motto is the first line of the Hippocratic Oath taken by medical doctors and its sentiments resonate to all service professionals’ codes of ethics. Therapists, social workers, counselors, teachers, and mental health professionals work to first and foremost do no harm. We work to help heal and support others, especially those who are the most vulnerable of our population — children and even more-so trans children. So when Texas state attorney general Ken Paxton and other law makers consider gender-affirming surgeries and medically-accurate care for trans children ‘child abuse’...
Miss USA suffered from High-Functioning Depression which she admitted to her mom just before she died by suicide. We spoke to a psychiatrist to understand the signs of high-functioning depression and how to deal with it.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of American adults take a potentially deadly duo of prescription opioid painkillers and sedatives at the same time, researchers warn.
The side effects of concurrent use of opioids and sedatives such as benzodiazepines (such as Xanax or Valium) may be even stronger in people who are also prescribed other types of sedatives or anxiety medications, the new research shows.
To assess the...
More than 1 million Americans have died of opioid overdoses since OxyContin launched in 1996. The statistics are startling: During the first year of the pandemic, the federal government reported a record 100,000 annual overdose deaths. One in three Americans say that drug use has been a cause of trouble in their family.
(HealthDay)—Fundamental reform of regulatory systems is needed to address the opioid crisis in North America and beyond, according to recommendations from a Commission report published online Feb. 2 in The Lancet. Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues focused on developing an...
Throughout my 20s, I tried weed only a handful of times. I experimented with different strains, from indica to sativa and different forms, from joints to edibles. All of them would send me into a paranoid thought-loop. Then, at age 29, I tried a low-THC strain, knowing it might be...
Proposed changes to voluntary federal guidelines for prescribing opioid painkillers emphasize that doctors should first try other treatments for acute and chronic pain. The non-opioid treatment options suggested Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include prescription medications like gabapentin and over-the-counter painkillers like ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), as well as physical therapy, massage and acupuncture, The New York Times reported.
Despite all the efforts to hold those responsible for the opioid crisis accountable and to diminish the use of the drug, the epidemic appears to be here to stay. The medical journal the Lancet has estimated that 1.2 million people will die from overdose deaths by 2029, and most of those deaths will result from opioid use if historical trends continue.
Many people with depression or other mental health conditions are also affected by substance misuse. Substance use disorder (SUD) is a condition that affects a person’s brain and behavior. It can cause an inability to control the use of substances like alcohol and drugs. Substance misuse can result in...
For many who suffer, the signs are anything but obvious. Cheslie Kryst and Robin WilliamsCheslie: Instagram PD account; Robin: Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images. This article is free of bias, and is based on conclusions of accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals including licensed psychiatrists and psychologists. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a doctor for all depression-related issues. Sources for this article include David Browne for Rolling Stone, Dave Itzkoff (as excerpted in Vanity Fair), Emma Nolan for Newsweek, Yaron Steinbuch for The New York Post, Cheslie Kryst (Instagram account), Nancy Schimelpfening and Amy Morin (LCSW) for VeryWellMind.com, Debra Fulghum Bruce (PhD) and Jennifer Casarella (MD) for WebMD.com, Jamie Elmer and Timothy J. Legg (PhD, PsyD) for Healthline.com, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The lie depression told Alex Jamieson was that he was alone in this world. His funeral proved otherwise. “The night of the service, the doorman told us he lost track of over 1,200 people that had gone through the door,” said Jamie Jamieson, Alex’s older brother. “It went down blocks of the green. It was unbelievable. Unbelievable.”
Medical Treatments for Trans Youth Cut Rates of Depression, Suicidal Thoughts. MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Although Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has deemed it "child abuse," access to "gender-affirming" services cuts the odds of severe depression and maybe even suicide among transgender teens, a new study finds.
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD has responded to the controversy surrounding the district’s suicide prevention program’s mention of LGBTQ issues. The School Health Advisory Committee met this week. A vote was taken by a sub-committee whether certain content should be part of their program. Their recommendation will...
Centennial School District is partnering with the Philadelphia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to offer a districtwide presentation entitled More Than Sad: Suicide Prevention for Parents, on March 3, at 7 p.m. at William Tennent High School. Parents and guardians can learn to recognize signs of depression...
Comments / 0