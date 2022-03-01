ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DeBrusk's hat trick sends streaking Bruins past Kings 7-0

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixBa2_0eS1dHyt00

Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick early in his first four-point game, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists in the Boston Bruins' 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Erik Haula scored two goals and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in his fifth career shutout for the Bruins, whose fifth straight victory matched their longest winning streak of the season. Boston has earned a point in seven of its last eight games, capped by this blowout of an opponent with a five-game winning streak on its home ice.

“We were due for one of these nights where pucks go in the net,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I don’t look at that as (an indictment of) them. They had an off night. We had a good night. For us, when we’re in these road trips, I thought it was probably one you circle in the middle of the trip. (When another) team is playing really well, you measure that game a little more.”

DeBrusk scored his three goals in the first 21 minutes, and Bruins fans littered the LA ice with hats after his tip-in was upheld by video review.

DeBrusk requested a trade in November from his only NHL organization, yet he has been thriving ever since he was moved onto Boston’s top line. He has seven goals and an assist during a five-game point streak.

“It’s one of those things where it’s just the game of hockey, and you need bounces, whether it’s passes or goals or whatever,” DeBrusk said of his recent puck luck.

“But an inch here, an inch there, it’s in the net or it’s not in the net,” he added. “It kind of makes you giggle, but it’s a very rewarding feeling, because it’s one of those things where I personally had to wait for probably around three years to feel this kind of trend.”

Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy had two assists apiece for the Bruins, who are unbeaten halfway through their six-game West Coast trip.

Taylor Hall also scored as Boston blasted the previously streaking Kings, who lost in regulation for only the second time in 13 games since Jan. 20. That was also the most recent time Jonathan Quick lost in regulation before Boston chased him with five goals on 19 shots.

“The first goal, I think Quickie would love to have that one back," said assistant coach Trent Yawney, who filled in for Todd McLellan for the third straight game.

McLellan, who is sidelined by COVID-19, talked with Yawney earlier in the day about the Kings' sliding play late in their last victory.

“Even the third period against the Islanders, I could see it start to creep in a little bit, and we knew it was around the corner,” Yawney said. "I didn’t know if it was going to be tonight, but it was coming, because we were getting away with some things that we weren’t getting away with earlier, but you end up with a win. Now we've just got to reset again and start all over.”

Cal Petersen replaced Quick in the second period and allowed both of Haula's goals in the third. The Kings were shut out for the first time in 30 games since Dec. 6, while Swayman got his second shutout of February.

“We’re upset," Kings forward Alex Iafallo said. "We’re going to have to look at ourselves in the mirror and learn from our mistakes, but it was a good run. So at the same time, we've got to stay positive.”

JAKE'S START

DeBrusk opened the scoring just 1:01 after the opening faceoff with a goal on assists from fellow first-liners Marchand and Bergeron. He then capitalized on an egregious turnover by Los Angeles' Mikey Anderson, intercepting the puck in the high slot and skating in on Quick.

DeBrusk completed his hat trick 53 seconds into the second period with an artful deflection of Bergeron's high shot.

YOU MISS 100% OF THE SHOTS YOU TAKE

Los Angeles’ streak of outshooting its opponents still reached 21 games with a late flurry of shots on Swayman. The Kings’ streak is now tied for the second-longest in NHL history, one game behind the record of 22 by the New York Rangers in late 1971.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Kings: At the Dallas Stars on Wednesday to open a four-game trip ending in Boston on March 7.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Downplays Adjustment With Jake DeBrusk Entering Fold

The promotion of Jake DeBrusk to the top line for the Boston Bruins created questions, but early signs pertaining to the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-DeBrusk group have undoubtedly offered optimism. And Bergeron, while admitting the biggest adjustment was made by DeBrusk, essentially downplayed the transition. Sure, it’s a bit different having...
NHL
ABC News

Chicago Blackhawks hire interim general manager Kyle Davidson to be team's permanent GM

The Chicago Blackhawks are sticking with Kyle Davidson. In an announcement on Tuesday, the Blackhawks officially named Davidson as the 10th general manager in franchise history. He had worn the interim GM tag since Oct. 26, when former GM and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman resigned after the results of an independent investigation into the club's handling of sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich were made public.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
ABC News

NHL's new in-game faceoff probability combines data, technology to enhance viewer experience

The NHL is adopting in-game faceoff win probabilities for broadcasts, a significant leap for the league in data analysis and technology. "Face-off Probability" leverages data collected by NHL Edge, the league's puck and player tracking technology, to create a graphic that displays the chances that a player wins a faceoff or a team gains possession of the puck.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Todd Mclellan
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Mikey Anderson
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Cal Petersen
Reuters

Ducks edge Bruins on Trevor Zegras' last-minute goal

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining, lifting the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique also scored while Ryan Getlaf registered three assists for the Ducks, who snapped a two-game skid. Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 31 saves.
NHL
NESN

Anze Kopitar Continues To Power Kings As His Team Faces Bruins

Anze Kopitar still is going strong in his 16th season. The Boston Bruins on Monday will play the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since 2019, looking to keep their winning streak going. Kopitar will be the one that the Bruins need to try and contain as he has...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#The Los Angeles Kings
FOX Sports

Vegas hosts Boston after Smith's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (32-18-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4, third in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit Vegas after Reilly Smith scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 3-1 win over the Sharks. The Golden Knights are 15-12-3 at home. Vegas ranks sixth in the...
NHL
ABC News

Sources: Philadelphia 76ers emerging as frontrunners to bring on DeAndre Jordan

The Philadelphia 76ers are emerging as frontrunners to acquire center DeAndre Jordan either as a waiver claim or a free agent signing, sources told ESPN on Monday. The Sixers have been aggressive in pursuit of a backup center since including Andre Drummond in the trade deadline deal to acquire James Harden from the Nets, sources said, and the Lakers' waiving of Jordan on Monday moves them closer to filling that roster hole.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NESN

VA Hero Of The Week | Jake DeBrusk Records First Career Hat Trick

Jake DeBrusk has been playing some of his best hockey since being bumped up to the Boston Bruins’ first line, and his performance Monday night in Los Angeles was no exception. For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week. DeBrusk recorded his first career...
NHL
NESN

Are Bruce Cassidy’s Coach Of Year Odds Too Short Given Bruins Run?

Bruce Cassidy’s 2021-22 Bruins are pretty solid proof that what happens on the ice (or the field or court) aren’t always directly tied to line movement in the betting market. Cassidy once again has Boston in the Stanley Cup conversation, as the Black and Gold have won five...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens five-game winning streak ended by Jets

WINNIPEG -- The Montreal Canadiens' five-game winning streak ended with an 8-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "I think we self-inflicted a lot," said Montreal coach Martin St. Louis, who is 5-4-0 since being hired Feb. 9. "I think we took four or five defensive zone penalties … There was not a lot of flow for a lot of the parts of the game. I think we're a really good team when we can play with a little more flow off the bench."
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: DeBrusk’s first hat trick; Maple Leafs’ stars deliver

Less than a minute into the second period of Bruins – Kings, Jake DeBrusk already recorded his first career hat trick. That also happened to be the first three goals of the game, making it a natural hat trick. DeBrusk factored into what was a long night (figuratively) for...
NHL
NBC Sports

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Notes How Underrated Part Of Erik Haula Is Helping Bruins

Erik Haula may not be the flashiest player on the Boston Bruins, but he’s certainly doing his job. The 30-year-old was signed by Boston as a free agent before the 2021-22 season and kicked off the campaign as bottom-six forward. Injuries, COVID-19 and inconsistent play shook up the lineup and he’s since found himself on the second line centering elite wingers David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Named NHL Rookie Of Month For February

Jeremy Swayman had an impressive month of February and he got some much-deserved recognition for his efforts. The Bruins on Tuesday announced the Boston goalie was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for February after going 5-1-1 in seven starts. Swayman’s .960 save percentage was first in the league for the month, as was his 1.13 goals-against average.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jake DeBrusk Is Making it Hard for Bruins to Trade Him

Earlier this season, Jake DeBrusk requested a trade from the Boston Bruins. This was made public immediately after head coach Bruce Cassidy made him a healthy scratch against the Vancouver Canucks in November. The team has naturally been listening to offers for the 2015 first-round pick but has yet to find an acceptable one. They want a player of at least equal value in return as they aim to make a push for the Stanley Cup this spring. Yet, with how well he is playing lately, the Bruins may have to think twice about moving him.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

562K+
Followers
139K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy