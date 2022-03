Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A Russian attack in the area of Babyn Yar Kyiv, the site of a Nazi massacre of Jews, has been condemned by Jewish groups, the New York Times reports. It was not immediately known to what degree a memorial recently unveiled there was damaged. NPR reports that, amid the invasion, some U.S. organizations that focus on Russian art fear a backlash. The Ateneum Art Museum in Helsinki has canceled plans to loan works by Finnish artist Akseli Gallen-Kallela to Moscow’s State Tretyakov Gallery, YLE reports. Russian banker Petr Aven, who has been hit with...

WORLD ・ 21 MINUTES AGO