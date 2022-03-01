Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages

Russian troops outside the city of Enerhodar are shelling the Zaporizhzhia power plant, Ukraine’s largest nuclear facility, and a fire has broken out, according to Ukrainian officials.Ukrainian leaders warn the attacks are creating a “real threat of nuclear danger” at the power station, the largest plant of its kind in Europe.“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, a spokesperson for the plant, said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”If the shelling continues, it could cause a nuclear disaster 10...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO