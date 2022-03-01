ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walkinshaw launches off-road racing programme

Cover picture for the articleBest known for its Supercars squad Walkinshaw Andretti United, Walkinshaw Automotive Group will run its AORC programme under the Walkinshaw Performance banner. Through its engineering partnership with Volkswagen, the squad's lead entry will be a VW W580X Amarok, which will be driven in the Production 4WD class by Supercars veteran and...

