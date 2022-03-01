ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranger Party with a heartfelt cause

By LEE BLOOMQUIST FOR MESABI TRIBUNE
 1 day ago

Sports, medical, and political stars from Minnesota are turning out tonight for what in past years has been known as the “Ranger Party.”

But this year, the stars will be amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Iron Range Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm.

A benefit honoring Tomassoni and in support of ALS research and caregivers, begins at 5 p.m. tonight at Carpenter's Hall in St. Paul.

Tomassoni, in his 30th year as a Minnesota legislator, in July publicly announced he had been diagnosed with ALS.

“It's a Ranger party to honor one of the best Iron Range legislators to ever represent the Iron Range,” Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said. “David is so beloved by everybody, I expect the turnout to be overwhelming.”

Former Minnesota Twins Kent Hrbek and Terry Steinbach; David Kolquist, president of Never Surrender, Inc.; Dr. David Walk, head of the University of Minnesota Neuromuscular Division; Marianne Keuhn, vice president of ALS Association Care Services; Lislegard, and Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook, are among those scheduled to speak.

Donations to Never Surrender, the Hermantown-based group that raises funds to help fight ALS, are being accepted at the event.

ALS was identified in 1869 by French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot.

It became well known in 1939 when legendary New York Yankees baseball player Lou Gehrig took himself out of a baseball game due to the effects. Gehrig passed away in 1941.

Since then, it's been widely called Lou Gehrig's Disease.

A cure hasn't been found.

However, Tomassoni is leading an unprecedented effort toward a cure.

Legislation authored by Tomassoni in the Senate and Lislegard in the House of Representatives, would provide $20 million to the University of Minnesota for ALS research, prevention, treatment, causes, and cures.

A separate bill would allocate $25 million for ALS caregiver support programs to support family caregivers, ALS research grants to institutions, and ALS services grants to support, improve, or expand ALS treatment.

ALS advocates say Tomassoni's effort would provide a monumental boost to ALS research and toward a cure.

“I've been battling this for 27 years,” Kolquist, who lost his brother Kevin to the disease, said. “To have this kind of investment would be a game changer. If we get this funding, it's a big deal.”

The ALS Association each year supports about 600 individuals and families in Minnesota who face ALS, Keuhn said.

“From a research perspective, it would change the landscape for us and take the University of Minnesota to another level,” Keuhn said of Tomassoni's legislation. “Credit goes to him. He was willing to come out with what he was facing and wants to do something about it. That takes courage. What a tribute to him it will be.”

Rep. Anne Neu Brindley of North Branch, in 2016 lost her husband Jon to ALS.

Tomassoni's efforts to secure funding is supported by legislators of all parties and has a strong chance of being approved, she said.

“I do, given the circumstances,” Neu Brindley said. “I don't think I could have gotten this legislation passed, but David Tomassoni is pretty loved and respected, so I think this has a shot.”

Under the legislation, grants to caregivers are especially important, Neu Brindley said.

As her husband battled the disease, her five children, all age 16 or under at the time, became caregivers, she said.

“They learned how to do transfers,” Neu Brindley said. “Medicare does not cover home health for ALS, so I really appreciate grants to the ALS Association and to caregivers.”

Bakk is also optimistic that funding support can be moved forward.

“Something will happen there,” Bakk said. “The degree to which something will happen will depend on the plans the University of Minnesota can work out. This is his (Tomassoni's) number one priority for the session.”

Momentum is increasing in finding better treatments and a cure, Keuhn said.

Tomassoni's efforts would go a long way in helping those diagnosed with ALS and their families, she said.

“We've got more in the pipeline now than we've had for the last 30 years combined,” Keuhn said of ALS medical advances. “It seems like it's a snowball going down a hill. It's absolutely incredible what this will do.”

Kolquist, who has helped raise millions of dollars over the years for ALS, said Tomassoni's bills would provide hope for the future.

“It's so underfunded and this is such an opportunity,” Kolquist said. “An event like this can change the landscape.”

Meanwhile, sports, political, community leaders, and friends of Tomassoni will be gathering in St. Paul to honor a man who despite ALS, continues to lead the charge against the disease.

“These bills are a huge deal,” Kolquist said. “We've been waiting for something to change the projection and we're hoping that this could change that.”

Virginia, MN
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893.

