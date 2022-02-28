Steam Deck Verified

No Man’s Sky is unquestionably one of gaming’s greatest comeback stories, and it’ll be ready for the Steam Deck’s launch. With the release of the Steam Deck barely a week away, developers are slowly but surely showing off titles running on Valve’s handheld gaming PC — including No Man’s Sky studio Hello Games. On Tuesday, Hello Games Founder Sean Murray confirmed No Man Sky’s free Sentinel expansion adds all kinds of Steam Deck bells and whistles, including touch screen support for portable mode. Finally, an excuse to explore the universe while sitting on a park bench!
