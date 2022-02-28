ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Steam Deck Verified

giantbomb.com
 2 days ago

Verified Steam Deck games are games that are...

www.giantbomb.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No Man's Sky will fully support the Steam Deck

No Man’s Sky is unquestionably one of gaming’s greatest comeback stories, and it’ll be ready for the Steam Deck’s launch. With the release of the Steam Deck barely a week away, developers are slowly but surely showing off titles running on Valve’s handheld gaming PC — including No Man’s Sky studio Hello Games. On Tuesday, Hello Games Founder Sean Murray confirmed No Man Sky’s free Sentinel expansion adds all kinds of Steam Deck bells and whistles, including touch screen support for portable mode. Finally, an excuse to explore the universe while sitting on a park bench!
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Persona 4 Golden now runs on Steam Deck

A Steam Deck software update has gone live that makes Atlus’ seminal role-playing game Persona 4 Golden playable on Valve’s handheld device. Persona 4 Golden, which was released on Steam in 2020, has until now been on the short list of games which definitely wouldn’t work on Steam Deck. Valve has been on a testing drive in recent weeks that has rapidly expanded the lists of “Verified” and “Playable” games, but Persona 4 Golden remained officially “Unsupported.”
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

How to Install Windows on Steam Deck

Valve's Steam Deck runs SteamOS out of the box, which is based on Arch Linux. It allows for a simplified, almost console-style experience that's easily navigated with the handheld's controllers. Despite Valve's efforts, not every game runs smoothly on the Deck yet. Some games designed for Windows don't yet play...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steam Store#Valve#Video Game
Washington Post

The Steam Deck has issues. We asked the devs what they're doing to fix it. | Battery life, Verified

The Steam Deck is one of those incredible concepts that you can’t believe is possible: a handheld console that’s capable of playing games you can find in Steam’s catalogue, meaning you can play basically current gen games like God of War and The Witcher 3 on the go. Yet there are several issues with it that Steam is attempting to correct, from the pretty bad battery life, Verify, the thumbstick and more. Read Nathan Grayson's review here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/video-games/reviews/steam-deck-review-valve-pc/
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring is compatible with the Steam Deck

There’s now confirmation that Elden Ring will run on the Steam Deck. Yes, the fantasy of taking FromSoftware’s massive new action RPG on the go will soon be a reality. Industry insider Wario64 confirmed on Twitter that Elden Ring is verified to run on the Steam Deck. The timing couldn’t be better, as Valve will start sending out confirmation emails to everyone that pre-ordered a Steam Deck tomorrow before shipping begins on Feb. 28, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The 4 biggest problems with the Steam Deck

The reviews for the Steam Deck are out, and in general, they’re quite positive. Reviewers have praised how fun it is to play big PC games on a small screen, and gushed over the quality of the thumbsticks. Even more minor aspects like the speakers got a near-universal thumbs-up.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy