Steam Deck Verified

The Steam Deck is one of those incredible concepts that you can’t believe is possible: a handheld console that’s capable of playing games you can find in Steam’s catalogue, meaning you can play basically current gen games like God of War and The Witcher 3 on the go. Yet there are several issues with it that Steam is attempting to correct, from the pretty bad battery life, Verify, the thumbstick and more. Read Nathan Grayson's review here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/video-games/reviews/steam-deck-review-valve-pc/

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO