Please Enable JavaScript

Public Safety

By Paul Heath
Hollywood News
 5 days ago

CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
The Independent

Mira Sorvino says her early career is ‘tainted’ by Woody Allen: ‘I should have denounced him’

Mira Sorvino has admitted that she feels her early career is “tainted” due to her work with director Woody Allen. The actor starred in Allen’s 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, a performance for which she won an Oscar and Golden Globe.Despite feeling proud of her performance, Sorvino said she “should have denounced” Allen over the allegations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. “I have no doubt in my mind that she’s telling the truth,” Sorvino told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, disclosing that she has since become friends with Farrow. “I should have denounced him... I didn’t...
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CinemaBlend

After Reconciliation Rumors, Jason Momoa Opens Up About Separation and Asks For 'Privacy' In New Post With The Kids

Being a famous actor is a dream for many, but there are definitely some downsides to having this type of notoriety. This is particularly true when it comes to celebrity couples, and the fallout from very public breakups. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are going through such an ordeal right now, making headlines for their split. And after reconciliation rumors, Momoa opens up about the separation, and asks for privacy in a new post.
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
purewow.com

Zendaya Looks Like an Intergalactic Princess in New Instagram Shots

We may have to wait a while before the next Dune movie arrives, but Zendaya is making sure to serve us plenty of space-themed fashion in the meantime. The Euphoria actress just shared a slideshow of photos and a behind-the-scenes video taken from her W Magazine cover story. The shoot, titled "Future Human," was led by Dune director Denis Villeneuve, and Zendaya's outfits certainly fit the otherworldly theme.
Soaps In Depth

Trina Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Trina is about to get another new look! Sydney Mikayla is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL where she has been playing Trina Robinson since February 2019. Although she began attending UCLA in the fall of 2021, the actress had previously said that the soap was supportive of working with her school schedule.
rolling out

LaKeith Stanfield trends after wearing lace stockings (photos)

LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs. The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.
Variety

Aunjanue Ellis on ‘King Richard,’ Working with Will Smith and How She Still Can’t Believe She’s an Oscar Nominee

Click here to read the full article. Aunjanue Ellis was content being a journeywoman actor in the business and providing for her family — but now the acclaim is pouring in. And yes, that includes an Oscar nomination for her role as Oracene ‘Brandy’ Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.” On the latest episode of the award-winning Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, we talk to Ellis about what it feels like to now be an Academy Award nominated actress, which she still can’t say out loud. She discusses her experience with working with double Oscar-nominee Will Smith (for best picture and...
SheKnows

Zooey Deschanel & Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott’s Newest Selfie Shares a Glimpse Into Their Casual Sundays

Click here to read the full article. Zooey Deschanel and Property Brother Jonathan Scott are at it again — by being the cutest couple on our Instagram timelines. On Feb. 27, Deschanel posted an adorable photo of herself and longtime boyfriend Scott to her Instagram with the simple caption, “Sunday…” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) Scott quickly commented a heart eye emoji along with three heart emojis under the post — and he isn’t the only one. Deschanel’s comment section is flooded with heart emojis, from fans and former costars alike — including former New...
