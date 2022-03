Fire department staffing, Parks and Recreation fees, and moving the Citizens Forum are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO