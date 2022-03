For the first time, one of the new colleges is in the lead in the Intramural sports competition that began back in the fall semester. Each year, Yale’s 14 residential colleges face off against one another in intramural sports competitions, the winner of which is awarded the coveted Tyng Cup. The Colleges have competed since the start of the fall semester in sports such as basketball, ping pong and dodgeball, and now as the intramural playoffs begin, Pauli Murray College is at the top of the rankings.

