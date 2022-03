China has rejected labelling Russia’s “special military action” in Ukraine an “invasion” and has instead blamed the US for “hyping up” the prospect of war in eastern Europe amid global condemnation of Moscow’s offensive on Kiev.In her news briefing on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying urged “all parties” to work for peace instead of escalating tensions, deploying an oft-used reference to criticise the west during the crisis.“China is closely following the latest developments,” Ms Hua said. “We still hope that the parties concerned will not shut the door to peace and engage instead in dialogue and consultation...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO