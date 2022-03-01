ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Attorney accuses Spitzer of lying to cover up racially charged comments

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUqav_0eS1XmHs00
Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. | Photo courtesy of Dstringer71/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office on Monday denied allegations raised in newly filed court papers that District Attorney Todd Spitzer lied in documents relating to a double-murder case in an effort to cover up and downplay racially charged comments Spitzer allegedly made in a meeting to consider seeking the death penalty in the case.

The allegations against Spitzer were included in a Friday court filing in the case of Jamon Buggs, who is accused of gunning down two people execution-style in Newport Beach in April 2019.

Spitzer has come under fire in recent weeks following the release of an internal memo, written by recently fired prosecutor Ebrahim Baytieh, documenting comments Spitzer allegedly made during an Oct. 1 meeting with prosecutors to consider whether to seek the death penalty for Buggs. According to the memo, Spitzer asked about the race of Buggs’ ex-girlfriends and suggested some Black people date white women to “get themselves out of their bad circumstances and bad situations.”

In the Friday court document, attorney Matt Murphy contends that Spitzer attempted to mislead the judge overseeing Buggs’ case with a Feb. 4 filing that downplayed the impact of the alleged comments on the decision of whether to seek the death penalty in the case. Murphy also contends Spitzer lied by claiming no one in his office took issue with the alleged comments until a December memo by Baytieh suggesting that Buggs’ defense attorneys should be notified of Spitzer’s remarks.

“The motive for Mr. Spitzer’s lie is obvious: to try to convince the court that the racially charged statements set forth in Baytieh’s narrative were much ado about nothing, instead of what every experienced capital litigator can see that it represents — a blunder of immense magnitude, and a shameful expression of racial bias in a setting of such solemnity and importance, that Mr. Spitzer reversed his position on seeking the death penalty for the sole purpose of keeping the issue hidden from Mr. Buggs’ defense and the public,” Murphy contends in the document.

Murphy has no direct connection to the Buggs case, saying he came across information relating to Spitzer’s remarks while preparing potential litigation against the county, and felt the need to notify the judge in Buggs’ case.

Spitzer’s office on Monday issued a statement saying it had not yet been served with a copy of Murphy’s court filing, but denied any effort to lie or mislead the court.

“Questions of the defendant’s mental competency were brought up by the defense, and his behavior in court on Oct. 27 made it clear that it was an issue that needed to be considered,” according to the District Attorney’s Office, referencing the decision not to seek death for Buggs. “No official decision had been made on the death penalty until the court was notified on Jan. 28 that we would not seek the death penalty. The district attorney filed a motion with the court and articulated the facts of the case. The district attorney made the right decision to inform the court and disclose this situation out of an abundance of caution. The district attorney’s statement to the court was factually accurate and complete, and any allegation to the contrary is simply not true.”

Murphy claimed that Spitzer’s office misled the court in a four-page memo, dated Jan. 30 but filed under seal Feb. 4, asking Orange County Superior Court Judge Gregg Prickett to keep under seal Baytieh’s memo describing Spitzer’s alleged racially charged comments during the meeting with other prosecutors about Buggs’ case.

Spitzer filed the document with the court to respond to Baytieh’s memo, writing that he was “utterly disgusted” by Baytieh’s version of events. He also insisted that Baytieh never brought up any concerns about his comments until his Dec. 22 memo.

Spitzer said Baytieh’s and his memos should not be turned over to defense attorneys, claiming the issue was moot since his office decided against seeking the death penalty and removed all of the prosecutors involved in the October meeting from the Buggs case — including himself.

Spitzer has argued that Baytieh mischaracterized his comments and asked Baytieh to revise his memo to say he meant that Black men date white women as a status symbol or to be more accepted. He cited radio host Larry Elder as an example of a Black man who became accepted in the white Republican conservative establishment with a white fiancee.

Spitzer also accused Baytieh of writing the memo to “extort” him so he wouldn’t fire Baytieh for alleged prosecutorial misconduct in the handling of a separate murder case. Baytieh was fired Feb. 9.

Spitzer has also said in interviews and in the Feb. 4 filing that he raised issues of race because he was concerned Buggs, who is Black, may have killed the wrong woman, who was white, thinking it was his ex-girlfriend, who is also white. Spitzer argued that cross-racial identification is one of the primary reasons death penalty verdicts are overturned, but that phenomena usually comes into play when a witness picks out the wrong suspect in a line-up because of racial bias.

Buggs is charged with killing 48-year-old Wendi Sue Miller of Costa Mesa and 38-year-old Darren Donald Partch of Newport Beach in April 2019. Buggs was not acquainted with Miller, but apparently thought Partch was dating the defendant’s ex-girlfriend, police said.

Spitzer has said he decided to forego the death penalty as an option in part because the defense presented compelling evidence that Buggs suffered significant head trauma over the years from a mid-1990s car crash and from playing football in high school and college.

Murphy suggests in his filing, however, that the decision was related more to Spitzer’s effort to conceal the racially charged comments from the public.

In his court filing Friday, Murphy challenged Spitzer’s claim that none of the prosecutors raised the issue about his comments until Baytieh wrote his memo on Dec. 22. Murphy included with his filing an email from Baytieh to Spitzer on Oct. 28, explaining that under the Racial Justice Act, Spitzer’s comments would have to be turned over to the Buggs defense team, because the new law mandates it to guard against racial bias.

“There would be no reason for Mr. Baytieh to mention the Racial Justice Act in his email if Mr. Spitzer was unaware that the racial comments he had expressed during the Oct. 1 meeting of the special circumstances committee had, in fact, caused great concern for one or more members of the committee,” Murphy said.

The email also refers to a prior discussion Baytieh had with Spitzer regarding the new law and how it affected the Buggs case, Murphy said.

“What’s more, Mr. Baytieh’s email goes on to say that he (Baytieh) `relied on (the Racial Justice Act) in making my recommendation (not to pursue the death penalty),”‘ Murphy said. “Here again, nothing else about Mr. Buggs’ case — other than Mr. Spitzer’s racially biased comments — would have explained Mr. Baytieh’s reliance on the Racial Justice Act as a basis to recommend that Mr. Spitzer not seek the death penalty. Mr. Spitzer’s unabashed attempt to perpetrate a fraud on the court — by claiming that no one who heard the racially biased comments on Oct. 1 protested until Dec. 22 — and thus, Mr. Spitzer argues, the racially biased statements must not have been made at all — relied on the erroneous belief that nobody else maintained copies of this email exchange. Fortunately, he was mistaken.”

Murphy added that Spitzer replied to Baytieh’s Oct. 28 email, notifying him that he had “made the decision to seek DP (death penalty).” But Murphy said that in his Feb. 4 filing, Spitzer claimed he had decided against seeking the death penalty after the Oct. 1 meeting, which “was yet another lie.”

Murphy argued that Spitzer decided to dump the death penalty option for Buggs before Bayieh’s Dec. 22 memo and that he withheld the October email exchange between himself and Baytieh from the judge.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Two charged for alleged roles in Hollywood drug ring

An obscure Los Angeles actor is expected to be arraigned Monday for allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills to a Beverly Hills man who later died of an overdose. Mucktarr Kather Sei, 36, of Koreatown, was arrested Saturday on federal charges alleging he worked with a Hollywood woman who ran a drug- delivery operation that sold counterfeit oxycodone pills and other drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA Police Commission seeks report on bomb squad training deficiencies

The city’s Police Commission voted Tuesday to have the Office of the Inspector General draft a comprehensive report on the LAPD’s bomb squad training following a report that found problems with staffing, training and supervision during the detonation of a cache of illegal fireworks in South Los Angeles that caused a huge explosion, displacing numerous residents from their homes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Orange County, CA
Society
Orange County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Newport Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Newport Beach, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
HeySoCal

LA homicides drop 16.9% so far in 2022, says LAPD chief

Eleven fewer homicides were reported in Los Angeles during the first month of 2022 than during the same period in 2021, a drop of nearly 17%, Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. Overall violent crime, however, increased 3.5%, Moore told the Los Angeles Police Commission. The city had a nearly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Two LA-area men sentenced to prison for ransom scheme

Two Southland residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Monday for conspiring to kidnap people trying to cross the U.S.- Mexico border, then demanding and collecting ransom payments from their relatives. Edgar Adrian Hernandez Lemus, 23, of the Central-Alameda neighborhood in Los Angeles, was sentenced to 78 months in federal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Spitzer
HeySoCal

OCDA Spitzer comes under fire, again, for racially charged speech

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer on Wednesday defended his use of racial slurs while addressing a lawyers group regarding his office’s prosecution of hate crimes. Pete Hardin, a former federal and state prosecutor challenging Spitzer in the upcoming election, criticized the district attorney for using the n-word and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD Union edorses Rick Caruso for mayor

The union representing officers at the Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced its endorsement of real estate developer Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles. The endorsement from the Los Angeles Police Protective League was given after Caruso earned unanimous support of its member-based Political Action Committee and unanimous vote of its Board of Directors, according to the union.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Face masks still required inside LA County courthouses

Face masks will remain mandatory in all Los Angeles County courthouses despite the county easing an indoor mask mandate as of Friday for those vaccinated against COVID-19, court officials said Thursday. All people over 2 years old and regardless of vaccination status will continue to be required to wear face...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Montebello officials announce appointment of new police chief

Montebello officials Thursday announced the appointment of Paul Espinosa as the city’s new police chief. Espinosa will replace retiring Police Chief Brad Keller, who will remain on the job until Espinosa assumes his new duties April 11, Montebello City Manager René Bobadilla said. “We are very excited and...
MONTEBELLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Black People#Racism
HeySoCal

Actor Michael Madsen arrested in Malibu for alleged trespassing

Actor Michael Madsen was released from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department custody Thursday following his arrest in Malibu on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. Deputies were called about 9 p.m. Wednesday to Madsen’s rented Malibu home in the 21000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, east of Las Flores Canyon Road, by the property’s owner, who detained the actor in a citizen’s arrest, according to the LASD.
MALIBU, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy