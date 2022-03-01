ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Feature: CORSIA implementation schedule slows down eligibility of new vintage credits

By Vandana Sebastian
spglobal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVerra, GS to undergo assessment for vintage 2021+ project eligibility. Market participants unclear about 2021+ vintage CORSIA eligibility timeline. With the first quarter of 2022 underway and new vintage credits being actively traded in the market (2021+), the CORSIA segment is stuck in a time freeze. The vintage window for CORSIA...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Biden administration announces funding to strengthen port infrastructure and supply chains

Aid is on the way to help the U.S. economy's struggle with overwhelmed ports and supply chain issues. President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has made $450 million available in grant funding for port-related projects through the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). This sum represents the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dingdong Slows Down Spending, Dangles Prospect Of Profits

Dingdong’s revenue growth slowed to 72% in the fourth quarter, down from 111% and 78% in the third and second quarters, respectively. Leading online grocer also reined in its spending, helping pare its quarterly net loss by 12% as it talked of profitability ‘soon’. By Doug Young.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Transparent Cotton Sourcing: Best Practices for Supply Chain Management with the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol

Click here to read the full article. In the past year, there has been heightened scrutiny throughout the fashion supply chain, specifically within the textile industry. As a result of these changes, brands and retailers increasingly need to track the source of their products and provide transparency to consumers. As companies work to meet sustainability commitments and goals, it becomes ever clearer that adding visibility throughout the supply chain has become mission critical. In the recent webinar, “Transparent Cotton Sourcing: Best Practices for Supply Chain Management,” Sourcing Journal’s Jasmin Malik Chua spoke with Dr. Gary Adams, president of the U.S. Cotton Trust...
RETAIL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Sustainability Capabilities Minimize CO2 Emissions in Last Mile

FarEye announced several new capabilities for more environmentally sustainable delivery operations, route optimization and consumer experience in the last mile. “We are partnering with our customers using our optimization and visibility solution to optimize fleets and reduce emissions while delivering delightful experiences to their end customers,” says Suvrat Joshi, chief product officer at FarEye. “In a world shifting towards prioritizing environmental sustainability, we are dedicated to complementing and supporting our customers’ sustainability goals. In 2021, customers that used our platform collectively helped reduce carbon footprint by 40,961 tons. We see this number continue to increase as our customers adopt and use these new capabilities across first, mid and last mile in their delivery network.”
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vintages#Corsia#Icao#S P Global Platts#Emissions Unit Programs#Climate Action Reserve#Global Carbon Council#The Gold Standard#Art#Technical Advisory Body#Tab
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: ESW to Provide Its Clients With 100% Carbon Neutral Shipping + More News

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Feb. 15, 2022: ESW (formerly eShopWorld) announced on Tuesday that it will provide 100% carbon neutral shipping to its clients, which include Gucci, Kering, Abercrombie & Fitch, LK Bennett, J. Crew, and other leading brands. The global direct-to-consumer e-commerce company said that this new initiative will offset emissions by funding renewable energy production that supports EcoAct-verified wind farm projects. “ESW is proud to offer our retail and brand clients the ability to be at the forefront of sustainable shipping and...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Transportation Insight launches Beon for ‘port-to-porch’ services

Transportation Insight (TI) announced Tuesday the launch of its Beon integrated logistics platform. Beon will be available to the digital logistics services provider’s shipper and carrier customers as well as those of Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), which TI acquired in 2018. Throughout 2021, TI made significant technology investments, including...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Sourcing Journal

Home Textiles Firm Standard Fiber Launches New Carbon Offset Initiative

Click here to read the full article. Standard Fiber is also embarking on a circularity plan, collaborating with hotel and healthcare operators to develop second life channels. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalQVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 DaysHigg and Apparel Impact Institute Partner on Carbon Reduction PlanBy Land, Sea and Air, DHL Tackling Carbon Emissions ReductionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
World Economic Forum

3 ways the circular economy is vital for the energy transition

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Reaching net-zero goals is a massive undertaking, requiring an urgent systems-wide change in how we live and work. Making the needed changes at speed to support the energy transition is possible...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Announces Test Results For Next-Gen Battery Tech

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, provided an update on its next-generation solid-state polymer battery technology, which is a significant advancement over today’s current lithium-ion batteries. According to the update, Mullen’s testing of solid-state polymer cells reveals the potential for a 150-kilowatt-hour battery pack that delivers over 600-plus miles of range and highlights an 18-minute DC fast charge, which can yield over 300 miles of range. The company is working towards utilizing solid-state polymer battery packs in its second generation Mullen FIVE EV Crossovers, with in-vehicle prototype testing set for 2025. “We’ve conducted successful testing and will begin pack level development next,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The test data collected shows an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries. To sum up, we tested our 300 Ah (ampere hour) cell, which yielded 343 Ah at 4.3 volts, and the results surpassed all expectations. We can say with almost certainty that this technology, once implemented on the Mullen FIVE, will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge. The future is bright for Mullen Automotive.”
CARS
ZDNet

Application modernization makes a dent in the technology universe

"Application modernization" has been an endeavor on IT's overflowing work palette for decades now. Now, a recent survey suggests that it is finally making inroads into amping up companies' digital capabilities. The recent survey of 400 IT leaders, commissioned by Insight and conducted by IDG, finds "modernization efforts to-date are...
SOFTWARE
uschamber.com

5 Lessons from the 2022 International IP Index

If ingenuity is the door to the future, competition is the key. Innovators and creators are constantly competing to deliver the best, brightest tomorrow. They're racing to create the solutions we need to address critical global challenges, like public health, cultural development, environmental sustainability, and economic disparities. Intellectual property (IP) policies can spur innovators and creators or stop them altogether.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Big data arrives on the farm

A new analysis by Glenn Stone, professor of anthropology and of environmental studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, examines how digital technologies are beginning to make inroads into agriculture in lower-income countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. "Because so many people—especially in the U.S.—welcome...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Manufacturing grows as supply chain disruption eases

The UK’s manufacturing sector has grown at its fastest pace in seven months as demand rose and supply chain delays and raw material shortages eased, according to data.The closely followed IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 58 for February, up from 57.3 in January.Any score above 50 is seen as a sector in growth.Respondents to the survey said there was a boost in new orders and suppliers bought more stock to replace depleted levels, as supply chains improved.The potential for higher commodity prices, disruptions to supply and economic pain must be considered by businesses as they try to...
INDUSTRY
electrek.co

As ‘Plug and Charge’ and ‘V2G’ tech standardizes, CEC says widespread deployment of ISO-15118 is imperative

The California Energy Commission (CEC) published a recent docket recommending widespread adoption of ISO-15118 chargers in order to support current and upcoming electric vehicle features. This includes nascent technologies such and Plug and Charge and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities. As EV adoption continues to progress, the standards in which these vehicles...
CARS
Entrepreneur

Incentivising a Forward-Looking Vision For Agriculture

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In her introduction, the finance minister emphasized how the 2022 Budget will pave the way for India for the next 25 years. While the overall thrust of the Budget was focused on infrastructure, the agricultural sector has been given its due share of attention. The theme of the Budget seems to be incentivizing a forward-looking vision for agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

Shipping isn’t waiting for sanctions. It’s refusing to move Russian cargo

In September 2019, the U.S. sanctioned tanker company Cosco Dalian, a division of Chinese shipping giant Cosco, for carrying Iranian crude. The sanctions only covered the 20 tankers owned by Cosco Dalian, but that didn’t matter. As a precaution, charterers shunned the entire 150-tanker fleet of the Cosco parent, causing tanker spot rates to spike.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy