Lenovo releases new 14-inch portable monitor with 2.2K display

By Saeed Wazir
dotesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortable monitors are popular because they are easy to transport and give users a second screen to use when they’re on the move. Lenovo’s latest ThinkVision M14d keeps the popular 14-inch screen size from its M14t but takes things to the next level with 2240 by 1400 resolution with a 16:10...

9to5Mac

Best portable USB-C displays for MacBooks: iPad, ASUS, AOC, more

Looking to add more screen real estate to your Mac that’s easy to use at home, work, or on the go? Whether you want to make use of your iPad or would rather pick up a dedicated portable monitor, read along for a look at the best portable displays for MacBooks.
Digital Trends

This 27-inch Dell monitor is $120 off right now

While Dell is mainly known for its laptops, which sometimes feature on our laptop deals page, the company makes a pretty good monitor, and today there’s a discount on a pretty great one. This Dell S2721H is on sale from the Dell website, bringing the price down to $200 from $320, a whopping $120 discount, which is pretty excellent.
ZDNet

Boost your productivity with over $400 off this portable 4K touchscreen monitor

One of the most convenient ways to boost your productivity is using multiple displays. For example, pairing your laptop with a second screen lets you multitask, edit videos and watch content more efficiently. Similarly, an extra screen allows you to do serious work with your phone or laptop. However, external displays are not all created equal, but the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor stands out among the crowd.
Digital Trends

Save $100 on this 49-inch gaming monitor for Presidents Day

Presidents Day sales are finally here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup by buying one of the fantastic monitor deals happening right now. There’s nothing quite like the experience of playing the newest triple-A title on a massive monitor, which you can do on this display that we found on sale at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the 49-inch Samsung CHG9 HDR curved monitor for just $900, which is a whopping $100 off the standard price of $1,000. Of course, it’s not every day that you see a monitor of this size getting such a massive discount, so make sure to take advantage of these Presidents Day deals while they last.
WWLP 22News

Best ASUS portable monitor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re looking for a secondary screen that’s also easy to move around, ASUS has a good line of portable monitors. Like any portable computer monitor, ASUS’ devices come with their own features and specs. Some monitors, like the ASUS ROG Strix Portable Gaming Monitor, are made for gamers with a high refresh rate and crisp images.
Tom's Hardware

LG Launches 48-inch UltraGear OLED HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor

LG has an enticing treat in store for enthusiasts looking for a large-format display for gaming. Witness the 48-inch UltraGear 48GQ900, which uses OLED technology. While LG has offered OLED technology in its professional displays and TVs for quite some time, this is its first use in a gaming display which would pair nicely with the best graphics cards for gaming.
The Verge

Apple is reportedly working on a device with a 20-inch folding display

Apple may be working on a device with a 20-inch foldable display, which Apple tracker Mark Gurman describes as an “iPad / MacBook hybrid” in Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter. Gurman says that Apple is, indeed, exploring the possibility of a folding device of the sort, backing up...
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy A13 and A23 are officially unveiled with 6.6-inch displays

Samsung today finally announced the latest devices to join the Galaxy series. The Galaxy A series are some of the best-selling Samsung smartphones, and the Galaxy A13 and A23 are the latest additions to join the lineup. The new Samsung Galaxy smartphones are 4G only and come with four camera sensors and up to 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G launched in the US in December last year for $249.99.
SPY

Google TV vs Android TV: Which Big Screen OS Is Best for Your Smart TV?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents What Is Google TV? What Is Android TV? Google TV vs Android TV: What’s The Difference? Google TV vs Android TV: Are These TVs Worth Buying SPY published an article a couple of years back about Android TV and why we should all become familiar with it. Our foreshadowing of the Android TV OS has come to fruition with the release of Google TV, which is quickly gaining popularity. Google TV has an app, connects...
Gadget Flow

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable laptop boasts a high-resolution, 12-inch display

Work, study, or play on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable laptop. Designed with students and multitaskers in mind, it features Intel Alder Lake processors and a 9.4-mm thick chassis for a lightweight design with all the power you need. In fact, the tablet runs Windows 11 Home for maximum performance. Most impressively, this detachable laptop is ideal for working on the go; you can connect a portable keyboard to work in a coffee shop. Furthermore, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i includes 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connections. It also comes with a dual 5 MP camera, two 1-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 3.5 mm headphone jacket. As a result, it’s the perfect gadget for undertaking videoconferences from home. Finally, it’s available in 2 colors: Stone Blue or Stone Grey.
Popular Science

Improve your WFH setup with this portable monitor on sale

Investing in an extra monitor is perhaps one of the best things you can do for your WFH setup or any working setup for that matter. Not only is it easier to switch between multiple programs, but it also helps you maintain focus, resulting in greater productivity altogether. In a 2012 study published in the Proceedings of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, workers who used dual monitors, regardless of monitor size, experienced a performance benefit.
Digital Trends

Buy this 24-inch Lenovo gaming monitor while it’s under $200

If you’re tempted to invest in gaming PC deals so that you can start taking advantage of the gaming deals for the platform, you should keep in mind that after buying a powerful CPU, you also have to purchase a high-quality display from gaming monitor deals. It makes no sense to stick with a basic monitor if you’re upgrading your computer to run today’s most demanding games. You don’t have to break the bank on a new screen, though, as there are offers like Best Buy’s $40 discount for the Lenovo G25-10 gaming monitor, bringing its price down to just $190 from its original price of $230.
Gadget Flow

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s laptop features low-power, 13.3-inch, 16:10 display configurations

Consume less power while you work when you use the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s laptop. Equipped with low-power display configurations and Eyesafe low blue light options, you’ll charge it less frequently. Furthermore, it combines a communications bar with a 5-megapixel camera with AI-based auto framing for high-quality video calls. Plus, the triple-array microphones provide intelligent noise suppression during important calls. Moreover, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s features a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor that features major user experience improvements. This includes smarter human presence detection for added security, privacy, and power-saving benefits. Additionally, this laptop has all the tools to accommodate a busy workload such as Lenovo Services for optimized planning, management, support, and configuration. Finally, it’s equipped with advanced hardware and software and chip-to-cloud protection of user identity and data.
