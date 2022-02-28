Lenovo releases new 14-inch portable monitor with 2.2K display

Presidents Day sales are finally here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup by buying one of the fantastic monitor deals happening right now. There’s nothing quite like the experience of playing the newest triple-A title on a massive monitor, which you can do on this display that we found on sale at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the 49-inch Samsung CHG9 HDR curved monitor for just $900, which is a whopping $100 off the standard price of $1,000. Of course, it’s not every day that you see a monitor of this size getting such a massive discount, so make sure to take advantage of these Presidents Day deals while they last.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO