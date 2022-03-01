Mentoring program in Decatur helps transition boys to men

At a recent field trip to the Cook Museum and a restaurant, West Decatur Elementary students wore dress shirts and ties as they participated in a mentoring program aimed at helping them make the transition to being responsible young men.

The new program at West Decatur and Austinville Elementary is designed to teach the boys leadership and soft skills that West Decatur Principal Jennifer Edwards hopes will help them to realize their potential.

“We just felt we could really make a difference in their lives,” Edwards said. “It’s a good mission and it’s a good service of giving back and just teaching these young men how to be young men.”

Edwards started the program, Rise Above Mentoring, in September after reading “From F's and D's to A's and B's,” by author Manny Scott. The book is about Scott’s decision to get back into high school after dropping out at age 14 and becoming homeless.

“In the book, (Scott) was sitting on a park bench and a homeless man sat down beside him and told him, ‘You don’t want to go this route; you don’t want to live this way,’” Edwards said. “So (Scott) got back into school. Originally his GPA was .06, and now he has a doctorate degree and he’s able to tell his story.”

Bruce Jones, Decatur City Schools' community outreach coordinator, is using the book to guide discussion for fourth and fifth graders at West Decatur Elementary on Wednesday mornings at 8 a.m. and at Austinville Elementary at 9:30 a.m.

Jones said leadership skills are vital, and the best time to teach those skills is when a person is young.

“I’m big on leadership and trying to develop kids early because they’re leaders, whether they’re leading their peers towards negativity or positivity,” Jones said. “It’s up to them. People are watching what they do.”

Jones said the district has also partnered with Decatur Youth Services this year and the organization has brought the program to Banks-Caddell Elementary and Walter Jackson Elementary.

Jones said Scott's book provides an excellent foundation for the program because it shows young students how to handle responsibility.

“Each chapter of the book covers everything from what time you need to go to bed at night to what (school) distractions there are,” Jones said. “The book is very engaging and of course the goal is for them to work on some of those things that (Scott) did to turn his education around.”

In preparation for the recent Cook Museum of Natural Science field trip, the West Decatur students learned how to tie their own neckties.

“We wanted them to dress a certain way because we wanted them to present themselves in a different way,” Jones said. “We want them to be respectful by doing things like opening doors for ladies and thanking and being polite to (restaurant servers).”

A Cook Museum official was impressed.

“This leadership program is an asset to not only the youth involved, but also our community,” said Sara Underhill, administrative assistant and grant writer for the Cook Museum. “We are so glad Decatur has this resource, and Cook Museum is happy to play a small part in shaping more well-rounded students.”

After their field trip, Jones treated the students to lunch at Applebee’s Grill and taught them proper table manners and how to order off the menu.

Edwards said several boys at West Decatur lack guidance and male role models, so they are not able to learn the proper transition from boyhood to manhood.

“We’d love to believe that those types of things are taught in everyone’s household, but that’s just not the case,” Jones said. “So teaching those skills to them is what I think we are supposed to do as adults and definitely as men to set that example.”

Edwards said that since she started the program in September, she has noticed increased attendance and decreased tardiness in her male students. Jones said he has noticed their grades have improved as well.

“It’s not a requirement for the students in the program to show me their report cards, but several do because they’re proud of their hard work,” Jones said. “In the book, (Scott) emphasizes the importance of doing homework … so the fact that they’re doing more homework is why their grades are getting better.”

Edwards and Jones said they hope to continue to educate the boys even as they enter middle school.

“I just hope that everything we instill in them, that when they transition to middle school they will remember what we taught them,” Edwards said. “Plus, I always tell students going to middle school that I’m there for them and I’m right down the street.”

Jones also is looking for ways to mentor the students as they grow older.

“We want to continue to encourage them to look at education and think of it as important,” Jones said. “We’re definitely open to looking into starting programs for middle and high school students.”