Ja Morant Is Making His Case For The MVP
Jason Smith: "I told you way back in January, Ja Morant was going to separate himself. He has everything you need, there's no negative around him. He is a superstar player, highlights, narrative, winning team, image, respect around the league. He's the guy that's going to be your MVP."
After a career high 52 points, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon explained why Grizzlies PG Ja Morant has positioned himself to be the NBA MVP with his stellar level of play this season.
