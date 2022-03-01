ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ja Morant Is Making His Case For The MVP

By Beau Benson
 1 day ago
Jason Smith: "I told you way back in January, Ja Morant was going to separate himself. He has everything you need, there's no negative around him. He is a superstar player, highlights, narrative, winning team, image, respect around the league. He's the guy that's going to be your MVP."

After a career high 52 points, Jason Smith and Mike Harmon explained why Grizzlies PG Ja Morant has positioned himself to be the NBA MVP with his stellar level of play this season.

ESPN

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven...
NBA
