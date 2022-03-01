Story Time

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KWQC

Local Mother and Son create bed-time story

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Nyilah Sulaimana and her 8-year-old son, Mason have launched Mason and Milo: A Journey Through the Stars on Kickstarter February 16th. Mason and Nyilah and donated 50 boxed sets of their books to the children in the Iowa City Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the goal is to donate more to them, along with other hospitals around the world to ensure the children bravely battling illness will have a better nights sleep while spending a majority of their hours in a hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
Romesentinel.com

Kirkland library to resume in-person story times

CLINTON — Kirkland Town Library, 55 1/2 College St., will soon move from online Virtual Story Times via Zoom to in-person story times at the library starting at the beginning of March. The library is resuming in-person story times in March. Pre-registration is required. To register, go online to...
KIRKLAND, NY
WNYC

Making Friends in Adulthood, 'Out Of Time' at the Public, Celebrating Gwendolyn Brooks, Lorraine Hansberry's 'A Raisin in the Sun', The Story of The Clotilda

Why does it feel, as we get older, making friends and keeping friends is harder? Jennifer Senior, staff writer for The Atlantic, recently wrote about this phenomenon for the magazine, in a piece called, "It's Your Friends Who Break Your Heart." She joins us to discuss the article and take your calls about your experiences making friends in adulthood.
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC News

Christina Milian reads Dr. Seuss, celebrates books and helps kids in need

Afro Latina actress, singer and songwriter Christina Milian is doing a video reading of one of her children's favorite books — for a good cause. Milian is reading Dr. Seuss’s beloved classic “Green Eggs and Ham,” kicking off a monthlong literacy event starting Monday that will give Dr. Seuss books to hundreds of children who celebrate birthdays in March and whose families are homeless.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

5 books to read after 'Black Cake' by Charmaine Wilkerson

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NOLA.com

Not much time to read? Try joining the New Orleans Library's short-story book club

Looking for a book club to join but short on time for reading? Try the New Orleans Library's monthly What If? Short Story Book Club. The club reads and discusses speculative fiction, meeting on Zoom at 11:30 a.m. March 5, and on the first Saturday of every month. Two stories will be discussed, both falling into the “speculative fiction” umbrella, which includes genres like fantasy, science fiction, horror, alternate history, and/or weird fiction.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

