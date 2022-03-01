Story Time

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Nyilah Sulaimana and her 8-year-old son, Mason have launched Mason and Milo: A Journey Through the Stars on Kickstarter February 16th. Mason and Nyilah and donated 50 boxed sets of their books to the children in the Iowa City Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the goal is to donate more to them, along with other hospitals around the world to ensure the children bravely battling illness will have a better nights sleep while spending a majority of their hours in a hospital.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO