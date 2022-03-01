ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local flag store meets demands of Utah’s support for Ukraine

By Ally O'rullian
 1 day ago

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Utahans are showing support for Ukraine in many ways… one of them being through flags.

At Colonial Flags in sandy, hundreds of flags, big and small, are being sewn to meet the demands of Utahans buying the Ukrainian flag to show their support for the country.

This includes the governor’s office, which bought a 10 by 15-foot flag from the company for today’s rally at the capital.

Utahns rally at State Capitol in solidarity with Ukraine

Devaughn simper from colonial flags says the experience has been humbling.

“It’s interesting to see and know how many Utahans, not just Utahans we get them from all over the country, but mostly Utahans care about the issues and showing their support for Ukraine and what’s going on over there,” simper said.

The company ordered 125 yards of the specific Ukrainian blue and yellow fabric to sew more flags. According to simper these colors have represented Ukraine for over 300 years.

ABC4

Vigil held at Thanksgiving Point in support of Ukraine

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A vigil was held in support of Ukraine Monday morning at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. The group of nonprofits is seeking donations to help women and children in Ukraine. Nonprofits Big Ocean Women and Worldwide Unified held the vigil from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. at the Garden Room, 3003 N. […]
ADVOCACY
ABC4

Hundreds rally at Utah Capitol in support of Ukraine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) The Utah Ukrainian Association organized a rally on Saturday at the Utah Capitol — which was one of many rallies held this weekend across the United States in support of Ukraine. “It’s not only about Ukraine, it’s about the whole world,” said Veronika Romero. Hundreds of people gathered at the capitol, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Neutral Switzerland joins EU sanctions against Russia

ZURICH (ABC4) – In the midst of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the famously neutral Switzerland will now endorse sanctions against Russia. According to Reuters, the country is joining the European Union’s sanctions on Russians, freezing assets for citizens and companies. “We are in an extraordinary situation where extraordinary measures could be decided,” President and Foreign Minister […]
EUROPE
ABC4

‘Good versus evil’: Sen. Romney speaks on Ukraine crisis

UTAH (ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) gave his thoughts on the Ukraine crisis during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning. The senator from Utah once stated in 2012 that Russia is, without question, our “number one geopolitical foe,” adding that they fight every cause for the “world’s worst actors.” Fast […]
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC4

Ethnic studies amendment for K-12 moves forward

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah leaders are looking at creating ethnic studies curriculum for public school education K-12.  Senate Bill 244 would create a commission to recommend ethnic studies standards for the State Board of Education. While some worry this could turn into education on critical race theory, Senator Kirk Cullimore said it’s quite […]
UTAH STATE
