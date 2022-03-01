Boys & Girls 5A Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals

Of course Bonneville won its 5A state quarterfinal game on Monday, as the season is unfolding exactly how the players expected. “At the beginning … they were talking about a state championship from the get-go, they were talking about playing games in the Huntsman Center from the get-go,” said Bonneville coach Kyle Bullinger. “When you’re a high school coach with a group that comes in with not a lot of experience other than Carson (Jones), you’re sitting here, that talk can be pretty cheap in October and November.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO