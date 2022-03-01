ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Boys & Girls 5A Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals

By Adam Mikulich
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(KUTV) - The boys and girls 5A and 6A basketball tournaments hit the John...

The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
deseret.com

High school boys basketball: Bonneville edges Alta on Jake Williams’ layup in final seconds in thrilling 5A quarterfinal

Of course Bonneville won its 5A state quarterfinal game on Monday, as the season is unfolding exactly how the players expected. “At the beginning … they were talking about a state championship from the get-go, they were talking about playing games in the Huntsman Center from the get-go,” said Bonneville coach Kyle Bullinger. “When you’re a high school coach with a group that comes in with not a lot of experience other than Carson (Jones), you’re sitting here, that talk can be pretty cheap in October and November.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Standard-Examiner

5A basketball roundup: Bountiful girls, Woods Cross boys win big to advance to semifinals

An old sports cliché says it’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season. Bountiful High girls basketball has apparently dusted that cliché. For the second game in a row, the Redhawks (21-3) won big against a Region 5 team that it had beat twice in the regular season, defeating No. 10 Viewmont by a 66-31 score in Monday’s 5A girls basketball state quarterfinal game at the Huntsman Center.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
State
Utah State
Patriot Ledger

'We have as good a shot as anybody': Peterson's long-range shooting powers No. 20 Hanover

HANOVER -- When tournament action rolls through Hanover High, there's no better time to ignite from beyond the arc. Just ask 6-foot-4 junior swingman Jake Peterson, who knocked down six 3-pointers in a 22-point performance throughout the Hawks' wire-to-wire 66-28 victory over No. 45 Advanced Math and Science Academy (12-9) in the preliminary game of the Division 3 state tournament. With the win, No. 20 Hanover (11-11) advances to play No. 13 Oakmont on Friday in the Round of 32. ...
HANOVER, MA
Dothan Eagle

Carroll boys, Charles Henderson girls set for Class 5A Final Four

Make no mistake, Carroll boys basketball coach Mike Henry wants to win as much as anything this week during the Class 5A state tournament, but he wants his players to appreciate the moment. “Everybody is excited to go and represent our southern region,” Henry said. “Of course, it is the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KUTV

Bishop scores 28 to lift Montana St. past Southern Utah 69-53

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Xavier Bishop matched his career high with a season-high 28 points as Montana State won its seventh consecutive home game, beating Southern Utah 69-53 on Tuesday night. Amin Adamu had 13 points and six rebounds for Montana State (22-7, 14-4 Big Sky Conference). Jubrile Belo...
BASKETBALL
Lockhaven Express

Central Mountain boys’ basketball team captures District 6 5A title

The Central Mountain High School boys’ basketball team won a thriller, 53-52, over Bellefonte on Monday night at Bald Eagle Area High School. At right, Central Mountain’s Brett Gerlach (10) takes a shot during Monday night’s win. Prior to the contest, Gerlach was selected to the PHAC defensive team for his performance during the regular season. Defending on the play are the Red Raiders’ Gannon Brungard (24) and Nicholas Way (10). It was an upset win for the Wildcats, who lost to the Red Raiders during the regular season, 64-51.
BELLEFONTE, PA
KULR8

MSU Billings guards Carrington Wiggins, Damen Thacker garner All-GNAC accolades

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings guards Carrington Wiggins and Damen Thacker were both named to the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference team on Tuesday. Wiggins, a junior guard from Flint, Michigan, was a unanimous first-team selection while Thacker, a senior guard from Meridian, Idaho, was an honorable mention pick.
BILLINGS, MT
KTVZ

Five Bend high school teams set to compete in OSAA 6A state basketball playoffs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Five of Bend's high school basketball teams will begin their quests for state 6A titles tonight and Wednesday night. The Summit, Bend and Mountain View boys all made the playoffs, with Summit earning the state's No. 2 seed, thanks to an undefeated regular season. On the girls' side, Mountain View and Bend both punched playoff tickets.
BEND, OR
Basketball
Sports
Post Register

Local teams fare well at state wrestling tournament

POCATELLO — The state high school wrestling championships held Friday and Saturday have produced the team winners in the different classifications, and Bingham County teams produced several individual champions. In 5A, it was Meridian who was the overwhelming winner of the team title. In 4A, it was Minico who...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Minico wins seventh state wrestling title; while other veteran wrestlers dominate

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This weekend the stars of Idaho high school wrestling went to battle on the mats. Now we have a new team champion and 11 individual champs. On Friday, Freddy Martinez told us Minico would win state this year and boy was he on the money. The Spartans picked up their first championship since 2018 and seventh overall.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Herald-Journal

Keller named state champion

The Indians finished the year with 13 qualifiers in the 4A State Wrestling Championships at the Holt Arena in Pocatello on Feb. 25-26. Of those Preston had six place in the top six. The team received a police escort into town as they returned home around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
POCATELLO, ID
KUTV

Real Salt Lake and Houston play to scoreless tie in opener

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dynamo FC and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer opener. The Dynamo, under first-year head coach Paulo Nagamura, had a chance to score in the 60th minute when Adam Lundqvist sent a shot on goal from 18 yards out that was knocked away by Zac MacMath.
MLS
Herald-Journal

West Side boys secure state bid

After falling to Bear Lake in the 2A District 5 title match, the Pirates prevailed over Nampa Christian to secure a state bid in the upcoming 2A state Boys Basketball tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Mar. 3-5 in Boise. Seeded number 2 in the State, West Side will open...
BOISE, ID

