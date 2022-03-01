Boys & Girls 5A Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals

The Central Mountain High School boys’ basketball team won a thriller, 53-52, over Bellefonte on Monday night at Bald Eagle Area High School. At right, Central Mountain’s Brett Gerlach (10) takes a shot during Monday night’s win. Prior to the contest, Gerlach was selected to the PHAC defensive team for his performance during the regular season. Defending on the play are the Red Raiders’ Gannon Brungard (24) and Nicholas Way (10). It was an upset win for the Wildcats, who lost to the Red Raiders during the regular season, 64-51.
