Lady Tigers rally past Butler County

Breckinridge County refused to fold on Monday night.

The Lady Tigers overcame a 14-point first-half deficit with a stirring performance over the final 16 minutes to overhaul Butler County 55-46 in the opening round of the Girls’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament before a festive crowd at the Sportscenter.

Breck County (25-6), the 11th District runner-up, will challenge 9th District champion Owensboro Catholic (24-9) in the semifinal round on Friday.

“We couldn’t make shots in the first half and you have to give (Butler County) credit for taking advantage of it and building a big lead,” Lady Tigers head coach Chad Moorman said. “They didn’t win 25 games this season without being a quality team, and we knew this was going to be a dogfight.

“In the second half, we calmed down, started making some shots, and were getting stops at the other end. Defensively, we were able to get some turnovers and convert them into points. Kayleigh Huffines got it going inside for us and Isabel Grimes did a great job driving to the basket.”

The Lady Bears, however, were the team in charge in the first half.

Despite committing 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes, Butler County (25-4) was tied with Breck County 9-all at the end of the first period.

It was still deadlocked with just over six minutes to play in the half when the Lady Bears went on a torrid 14-0 run — shooting in front 26-12 after Jenna Phelps capped the rally with a driving layup with just over a minute to play.

Significantly, though, Breck County ended the half with a 6-1 burst — pulling within 27-18 at intermission after Grimes’ driving layup at 0:02.

It was all Lady Tigers in the second half.

Breck County broke from the gate with a 14-2 run that spun the momentum, and two Grimes free throws at 0:10 pushed the Lady Tigers in front 34-32 entering the final eight minutes.

Butler County, meanwhile, was 0-for-11 from the field in the third period.

Huffines scored seven points in a 9-0 Breck County run at the outset of the third period, and the Lady Bears were never able to recover.

Twice Butler County trimmed its deficit to seven points, but the Lady Tigers — keyed by Grimes — were able to maintain control down the stretch.

Grimes, a 5-foot-6 senior point guard, posted game-highs of 28 points and five steals to pace Breck County, which also got 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals from Sydney Tucker and a game-best 10 rebounds from Huffines.

After shooting just 25% from the field in the first half, the Lady Tigers went 13-of-26 from the floor in the second half, finishing the contest 19-of-50 (38%). Breck was 17-of-24 from the foul stripe (71%), outrebounded the Lady Bears (35-31), and turned the ball over 13 times — with just four miscues over the final 16 minutes.

Butler County, champion of the 12th District, got a big game from Taylor Leach, who drained four 3-pointers on the way to team-highs of 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Lady Bears finished 14-of-36 from the field (39%), but managed only four baskets in 20 attempts in the second half (20%). Butler County was 12-of-22 from the foul line (55%) and committed 22 turnovers.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 9-9-16-21 — 55

BUTLER COUNTY 9-18-5-14 — 46

Breckinridge County (55) — I. Grimes 28, Sy. Tucker 14, Huffines 9, E. Grimes 2, Critchelow 2.

Butler County (46) — T. Leach 19, Cardwell 8, Taylor 8, Phelps 8, G. Leach 3.